NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> In the early morning hours of April 14 Newtown Township and Lower Makefield Police responded to various reports of stolen vehicles that occurred overnight.
The Newtown Township vehicle was taken from a residence on Washington Crossing Road.
As of this time, all of the vehicles have since been recovered with the catalytic converters removed.
Surveillance video collected from the area showed that the suspects were operating a white-colored, four-door, Ford Taurus with heavily tinted windows. It is believed that the suspects traveled throughout the area in search of a particular type of vehicle.
Police are asking for the assistance of residents and business owners who are located along the corridors and neighborhoods of Washington Crossing Road, Linton Hill Road, Frost Lane, Lower Dolington Road, Kirkwood Drive and the Newtown Business Commons.
Please review any available video surveillance footage on April 14 between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. and contact Newtown Township Police Detectives at 215-579-1000, ext 288, if you have any video footage showing the suspect vehicle.