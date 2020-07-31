NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> On July 16 at approximately 7:18 p.m. a silver Mercedes-Benz GLS 300 struck a parked vehicle in the Meglio Pizzeria parking lot located at 3 N. Sycamore St.
The striking vehicle should have damage to its driver side front bumper., according to police.
The vehicle driver placed a note with a bad cell phone number on the victim's vehicle and then left the area, police said.
The driver is a white male with dark hair and approximately 16 to 20 years of age. He was wearing a blue shirt, black pants and gray Adidas sneakers.
Please review the pictures and contact police at 215-579-1000 with any information.