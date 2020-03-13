NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP/WRIGHTSTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Due to the ongoing situation involving coronavirus/COVID-19, the Newtown Township Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding reporting non-emergency services for the following circumstances:
- To file non-emergency police reports (fraud complaints, minor property damage, ID theft, lost property, etc.), call the 24/7 non-emergency line at 215-328-8524 and ask for an officer to call or email policeinfo@twp.newtown.pa.us during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
An officer will respond to the call or email to obtain information and document the incident. Refrain from visiting the police department if you are sick, have or had a fever or other associated symptoms.
"We strongly encourage the use of phone and/or email reporting for non-emergency matters," said Chief John Hearn. "If you have symptoms and are on location at our headquarters, please utilize the 'red' phone outside our building and an officer will advise you of proper procedures. Do NOT enter the building!
"Also, all fingerprinting, tours of the police department and special policing events will be suspended for the next 30 days," said the chief. "We are taking these measures to assure the health and safety of our officers and their ability to continue to provide the highest level of protection for our residents."