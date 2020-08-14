NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> The Newtown Township Police Department is investigating the source of two suspicious letters delivered by the U.S. postal service to two local businesses in Newtown Township.
Police said in both incidents the letter was seeking donations to a cause and threatened harm to the establishment for failure to comply.
Both incidents are being investigated by the Newtown Township Police and U.S. Postal authorities with the cooperation of the Bucks County District Attorney’s office.
Police are asking that any Newtown or Wrightstown business receiving a similar type of correspondence to immediately report the incident to the Newtown Township Police Department.
Due to the ongoing investigation, specifics of the businesses or the letter are not being released by the department.
"Fear and intimidation has no place within the community of Newtown and Wrightstown townships and a thorough and complete investigation will be undertaken to attempt to identify and arrest the offenders of this situation," police said.
As a public service announcement, the Newtown Police advises all residents and businesses to utilize caution when receiving packages from unknown parties, no return addresses, restrictive markings, sealed with tape, misspelled words, unknown powder, excess postage, etc.