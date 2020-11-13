NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Police were dispatched to a dwelling fire on Winterset Court just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 9. A neighbor called 911 at the request of an elderly resident who reported the fire in their home.
Upon arrival, police met with the residents who said that their grandson, Patrick Michael Falcey Jr., had started the fire. It was reported that Falcey Jr. was irritated and arguing with the family when he poured gasoline in the living room and proceeded to light it on fire while his girlfriend, grandparents, and their dog were still in the residence.
Prior to police arrival, police said Falcey Jr. used a fire extinguisher and then fled the area in his vehicle.
A combined investigation was conducted by the Newtown Township Police Department and the Newtown Emergency Services Department. It was determined that the fire was intentionally set which placed the occupied structure in danger of damage or destruction and put its occupants in danger of death or serious bodily injury.
On November 10 at 1:10 a.m., Newtown Township Police were patrolling the surrounding area and located Falcey Jr.’s vehicle parked nearby. Upon further investigation, police found Falcey, Jr. in the back seat of the vehicle. He was taken into custody and later transported to the Northampton Township Police Department where he was processed and arraigned by MDJ Lisa J. Gaier.
Falcey Jr. was remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10% of $100,000 bail.