NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> On Friday, June 5 at approximately 2:04 p.m., Newtown Township Police responded to the report of a suspicious device.
A resident reported an unknown, suspicious package was delivered by FedEx to the porch of a residence. Prior to calling police, the resident removed the package from the porch and opened it along an outside sidewalk, which activated and detonated “glitter."
According to police, the item is sold on the open market, typically for personal messages for birthdays, graduations, etc.
There were no physical injuries reported.
According to police, the residence is owned by an individual who was involved in a June 1 altercation and dispute over the postings of signs in Newtown Borough, and as a result, has received a large amount of social and local media attention.
The initial incident on June 1 was investigated by the Newtown Borough Police in conjunction with the District Attorney's office and summary citation charges were filed.
The package delivered to the residence had a personalized message that indicated a close relationship to the initial incident and placed the residents in fear for their safety, police said.
The investigation is currently underway by Newtown Detectives, the District Attorney's office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
"Fear and intimidation has no place within the community of Newtown Township and a thorough and complete investigation will be undertaken to attempt to identify and arrest the offenders of this situation," police said.
As a public service announcement, the Newtown Township Police advise all residents to utilize caution when receiving packages from unknown parties, particularly if they have no return addresses, contain restrictive markings, are sealed with tape, have misspelled words, with unknown powder, excess postage, etc.