NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Township planners on April 20 weighed in on a zoning application filed by Provco for a Wawa convenience store and fueling station at Silver Lake Road and the Newtown Bypass.
After listening to a presentation by Provco’s Attorney, a majority of the planners said while they would support Provco’s request for a special exception, they would not recommend approval of a digital sign and variances for more than six gas pumps.
When Provco appears before the township’s zoning hearing board, it will be seeking five variances under the township’s newly approved E30 ordinance, including a special exception that would allow it to build a convenience store and gas station in the township’s office-research zone.
Provco Pineville Acquisitions officially submitted its zoning application to the township on March 17 seeking the special exception along with zoning relief for signage, canopy size and the number of fueling positions.
The Provco Group, a commercial real estate agency based in Villanova and the equitable owner of the property, is seeking to build a 5,585 square foot Wawa with gas pumps on the 4.9 acre vacant lot across from Crossing Community Church at Lower Silver Lake Road and the Newtown Bypass.
Provco’s plan for the site depicts the convenience store facing the Bypass with eight fueling dispensers (16 fueling positions), front and rear store access, pedestrian walkways, bike racks and 60 parking spaces, including three ADA, two electric vehicle charging stations and two air pump stations.
Access to the store would be off of Lower Silver Lake Road via a right in entrance only and a full intersection at the entrance to the store across from Crossing Community Church.
A sidewalk is also proposed along the site’s Lower Silver Lake Road frontage. A stormwater management basin is planned for the south side of the site. The plan also includes a potential future connection to a neighboring property proposed for an assisted living facility.
“Wawa believes this is an exceptionally good site for the proposed use,” said land development attorney John VanLuvanee, and would fill a gap in Wawa’s market coverage. According to information provided by Wawa, the nearest Wawa’s are between four and eight miles away.
Provco’s plan will require a number of variances, including for the number of fuel dispensers being proposed and for two electronic message center signs that would display gas prices, one located on the bypass and the other on Lower Silver Lake Road.
According to Provco’s land development attorney John VanLuvanee, while the E30 ordinance limits the number of fueling dispensers to six, a seventh is permitted provided the site is at least five acres. At 4.9 acres, the relief is di minimis, said VanLuvanee. And an eighth is allowed if a variance is granted.
Also under the ordinance, the size of the canopy is limited to 60 feet in length or no more than 3,000 square feet. However, VanLuvanee said in the OR district a larger canopy is permitted if approved by the board of supervisors.
Not surprisingly, the number of fueling dispensers was a major focus of concern among the planners.
Planner Allen Fidler questioned the variance request for an eighth fueling dispenser. “Okay, you get six by right. You get one for acreage. But why should the township consider having eight? What’s the hardship?”
“The ordinance should be upheld,” argued planner Peggy Driscoll. “We changed the zoning for you. Six fueling dispensers are permitted, pretty much the same as what Richboro has. This isn’t Street Road. The ordinance should be upheld and the township shouldn’t have to change the zoning to fit Wawa’s business plan. You’re allowed six. You should be happy with that.”
Planners Craig Duetsch, Amber Ray, Kierstyn Zollo and Andrew Jacobs agreed.
“We’re not surprised to hear that,” said VanLuvanee. “The issue is not a traditional hardship. As a practical matter, one of the things we take into consideration is traffic circulation. As a matter of functionality the eight work better than the six. We’ll make our case to the zoning hearing board. If they agree, so be it.”
Another sticking point is Wawa’s plans for two electronic signs that would display its name and its fuel prices, one located perpendicular to the bypass and the other on Lower Silver Lake Road.
The majority of the planners said they would not support a variance allowing electronic signage. Two said they were ambivalent regarding the request. And one said he would favor the electronic signage.
“I have major issues with there being electronic signs,” said Zollo. “In addition to it being prohibited, there are fueling stations that have wanted to put in electronic signage and we have told them no in the past. And they have abided by that. If we allow this project to put them in, then that puts them at a disadvantage or forces an investment on them which they may not want to do. I don’t think it’s fair.”
“We have denied for the past 30 years any electronic messaging to all the gas stations that have been in Newtown for 30 to 50 years,” said Driscoll. “It’s prohibited in the entire jointure.”
“I’m also concerned that it’s unfair to the small businesses,” added Jacob. “And just from an aesthetic standpoint I don’t see it fitting in with the way things look and the way we want Newtown to appear.”
The Wawa submission comes six months after the board of supervisors voted 3 to 2 to pass a municipal curative amendment that added a combination gas station and convenience store as a special exception in several of its zoning district’s, including its office/research zoning district.
Passage of the E30 Ordinance effectively headed off litigation and opened the door to Provco to request a special exception from the township.
Shortly after unveiling sketch plans for a Super Wawa, Provco filed a substantive challenge to the Joint Municipal Zoning Ordinance (JMZO) for not allowing a combination fueling station and convenience store anywhere in the jointure.
The challenge prompted Newtown Township, working in conjunction with Wrightstown and Upper Makefield - the three municipalities that make up the Newtown Area Zoning Jointure - to develop a so-called curative amendment to its JMZO to remedy the oversight.
The sale of gasoline as an accessory use to a retail operation had not been permitted in the office-research zone, or for that matter anywhere in the Joint Municipal Zoning Ordinance (JMZO) making the ordinance challengeable, Proco’s land use attorney told planners in 2019. The company followed through, filing a challenge with the Newtown Township Zoning Hearing Board over the exclusion.
The new E30 ordinance limits the use by special exception to a minimum four acre lot in the office research zone in Newtown Township and places limitations on the square footage of any proposed store, limits the number of fueling dispensers up to a maximum of eight based on acreage of the site without a variance, imposes restrictions on signage and lighting and set parameters for parking, buffering, etc.