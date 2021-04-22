The uncertain status of David Bakhtiari (torn ACL) for opening day, free agent departures of first-team All-Pro center Corey Linsley for the Chargers and longtime starting guard Lane Taylor for Texans, and the question of which position is Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins’ best position means general manager Brian Gutekunst goes into the 2021 NFL draft next week with a virtual imperative to add to the unit.