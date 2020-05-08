NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> In accordance with the Governor’s Order, and in order to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the residents of Newtown Township, all township administrative offices, internal Park and Recreation facilities located in the Township Building, and Police lobby will remain closed to the public.
All non-essential board and committee meetings, organized facility use, and public access to the Township Administration building will be prohibited until further direction from the Governor’s Office is received.
"This decision is made in the best interest of the residents of Newtown Township in order to protect the health, safety, and welfare of our employees and the general public," said township officials.
The following outlines provisions implemented related to the operation of the Township:
● The Township Administrative Offices will be closed to the public pending further direction from the Pennsylvania Governor’s Office. The office can be reached by phone at 215-968-2800 or via email.
● All building inspections are being conducted on an appointment based schedule, or as otherwise noted. Code Enforcement inspections will remain suspended. All permits, applications, etc. can be retrieved/delivered in the drop box located adjacent to the main door of the Administration Building.
● The Township Police and Emergency Service Departments will be operating routinely. All non-emergency Police requests for an officer to respond should be made by phone at 215-328-8524.
● All park facilities, including but not limited to, restrooms, snack stands, basketball courts, and skate parks will be closed until further notice. All playgrounds and ballfields should be avoided and used discretionarily in accordance with the recommendations of the Governor's Office, and the CDC. Organized sports are prohibited from utilizing the fields until further notice.
● Residents should refer to the Township website for updates and information at www.newtownpa.gov.