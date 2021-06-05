NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> The Newtown Township Police Department has announced the death of Active Duty Police Sergeant Frank Ambrose.
Sgt. Ambrose has faithfully served with the Newtown Township Police Department for more than 25 years, dedicating his life to protecting and serving the citizens of Newtown and Wrightstown townships.
"His loss is tremendous to his family as well as the family of the Newtown Police Department and the Newtown/Wrightstown communities," said the department in a statement posted on Crime Watch.
Ambrose, of Southampton, was 64 when he died on June 4 at Jefferson Health Hospice, Warminister.
Born in Philadelphia, Ambrose was a long time Bucks County resident.
He was a graduate of Penn State University and a Sargent with the Newtown Township Police Department serving for 25 years.
Ambrose enjoyed traveling and hiking national, state and local parks and he enjoyed exploring and many discussions about history. He spent most of youth and adult summers and weekends at Ocean City, N.J., with his family. He also enjoyed traveling the United States and Europe.
Frank's daughters and granddaughters gave him much joy and pride.
Frank is survived by his parents, Aloysus and Mary Jane Ambrose, his wife of 39 years, Lorraine Skelton Ambrose. He is the proud father of Caitlin and her husband Tom Volterano and Alexandra Ambrose and grandfather of Sophia and Alexa. He is also survived by his brothers, Steve (Elizabeth) Ambrose and Robert Ambrose.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, June 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Avenue, Newtown 18940. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, June 9 beginning at 11 a.m., also at the Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Avenue, Newtown 18940.
Interment will be prrivate.