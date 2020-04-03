NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> In order to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the residents of Newtown Township, and in accordance with the Governor’s Order, and after careful consideration, Newtown Township will be extending the “essential services only” operation through April 30, 2020 due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
This decision is made in the best interest of the residents of Newtown Township in order to protect the health, safety, and welfare of employees and the general public.
The following is a summary of precautionary actions implemented to date:
● The Township Administrative Offices will be closed to the public through Thursday, April 30, 2020, or as otherwise noted. The office can be reached by phone at 215-968-2800 or via email.
● All code enforcement and building inspections will be suspended until Monday, May 4, 2020, or as otherwise noted.
● All non-essential employees are working from alternate locations.
● The Township Police and Emergency Service Departments will be operating routinely. All non-emergency Police requests for an officer to respond should be made by phone at 215-328-8524.
● All non-essential Board, Committee, and Homeowner Association meetings have been cancelled.
● All park facilities, including but not limited to, restrooms, snack stands, basketball courts, and skate parks will be closed until further notice. All playgrounds and ballfields should be avoided and used discretionarily in accordance with the recommendations of the Governor's Office, and the CDC. Organized sports are prohibited from utilizing the fields until further notice.
● Residents should refer to the Township website for updates and information at www.newtownpa.gov.