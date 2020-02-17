NEWTOWN >> With his family and fellow officers in attendance, Newtown Township Police Corporal Paul Deppi graduated on Feb. 14 from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command as Class No. 471 treasurer.
The School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) is an intensive 10-week program that prepares law enforcement managers for senior positions by uniquely combining academic principles with practical applications.
Since the program launched in 1983, the SPSC has received enthusiastic response from executives and participants throughout the country.
In 2012, the program was redesigned and the course curriculum updated to better incorporate problem-based learning models.
The class was hosted locally at the Bucks County Public Safety Training Center in Doylestown from October 7 through February 14.
Deppi joins the list of Newtown commanders and supervisors who have successfully completed the course of study.