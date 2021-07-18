NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> The Newtown Township Board of Supervisors on July 14 took a moment to remember former supervisor Vince Lombardi who passed away in June.
Chairman Phil Calabro read from a proclamation remembering the accomplishments of Lombardi and asked the board to honor his memory with applause and a moment of silence.
“Vincent Lombardi was a trusted community leader who cared for the residents and the township,” said Calabro reading from the proclamation. “He was a tireless and dedicated friend of the Newtown Township community.”
Lombardi served as a township supervisor from 1986 to 1993. He also served on the township’s planning commission, the Newtown Historic Architectural Review Board, was chairman of the Sycamore Street Reconstruction Committee and president emeritus and founding member of the Sycamore Street Community Association.
“His selfless dedication, leadership and commitment to the Newtown community shall live on in his memory,” said Calabro. “On behalf of the community, the supervisors honor the life of Vincent Lombardi.”
A longtime resident of Newtown, Lombardi died Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his residence. He was 90 years old.
After earning an undergraduate degree from Villanova University in 1952, he initially worked at Sun Ship in Chester prior to a decade-long ownership of a hardware store in Croydon.
Afterwards, he earned a teaching degree from Temple University, which led to a 25-plus year career as an educator.
Lombardi taught various levels and subjects in the Trenton and Plymouth-Whitemarsh school districts before earning a Doctorate in Education from Temple University. That opened the door to working as a reading specialist, supervisor, and then Assistant Superintendent of the Central Bucks School District in the 1980s.
After his retirement from education, he framed his career as a commercial real estate owner as well as the owner-operator of The Newtown Mailbox on Sycamore Street.
Along the way, he took an interest in local government. Initially a school board member in Croydon, his involvement in politics grew into a decades-long membership on the Newtown Township Planning Commission. He also served as a member of the Newtown Township Board of Supervisors from 1988 through 1993.
Lombardi also was the chairman of the Sycamore Street Reconstruction Committee in the early 1990s which successfully oversaw the improvement and redevelopment of Sycamore Street.
Following the completion of reconstruction and dedication of the newly-designed street, he formed the Sycamore Street Community Association, serving as its first president, to preserve and promote Newtown Township's historic town-center.
His government involvement also included local Republican Party politics and campaigns.
Supervisor Kyle Davis added his appreciation and recognition of Lombardi and his service to the community. “He was a great, great guy who served the township for many years.”
Davis also thanked Chairman Phil Calabro “for reaching out with the proclamation for his family. We may disagree on items, but I think all of us at heart have Newtown Township in our thoughts and that we all want what’s best for the community. Thank you for recognizing him and all those years of service.”