NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> After communication with county and state entities, and after careful consideration, Newtown Township will be following the county’s lead and activating an “essential services only” operation for the next two weeks due to the CoronaVirus (COVID-19).
This mandate will be effective until 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
This decision is made in the best interest of the residents of Newtown Township in order to protect the health, safety, and welfare of our employees and the general public.
The following is a summary of precautionary actions implemented to date:
● The Township Administrative Offices will be closed to the public until Wednesday, April 1, 2020, or as otherwise noted. The office can be reached by phone at 215-968-2800.
● The Township Police and Emergency Service Departments will be operating routinely. All non-emergency Police requests for an officer to respond should be made by phone at 215-328-8524.
● All non-essential Board, Committee, and Homeowner Association Meetings have been cancelled.
● All Parks & Recreation programs have been suspended until April 1, 2020. Township parks will remain open. All facilities in the parks (restrooms, snack stands, etc.) will remain closed.
● Residents should refer to the Township Website for updates and information at www.newtownpa.gov.