NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Just weeks after the supervisors had declined to approve Toll Brothers application to build 45 high-end single-family townhomes on a tract of land off of Durham and Twinning Bridge Roads, the board is now reconsidering whether to support the developer’s conditional-use request to avoid any legal challenges.
At its March meeting, the supervisors were poised to vote on the developers’ application, but decided to table the motion after several neighboring residents again voiced their opposition to the project on the 158-acre tract which is near the Newtown Township municipal complex
One of the residents, Eric Pomerantz of nearby Dorchester Lane who had brought up the traffic concerns at the Feb. 26 public hearing, this time questioned whether the planned development would disturb pristine agricultural soils if a multi-use trail were built on the open-space land.
That sentiment was echoed by Joe McAtee, who lives on Twinning Bridge Road, and had also spoke at the last meeting.
McAtee also questioned why the two access roads were planned for Twinning Bridge Road, instead of a single access from Durham Road (Route 413) where there is currently a traffic light at the entrance of Newtown Grant on North Road.
“We need to prioritize safety,” he told the supervisors.
At the recent meeting, township solicitor David Sander read six conditions that the board would have to agree with in order to grant conditional-use approval.
One would be that Toll Brothers would have to conduct, and pay for, an in-depth traffic impact study before any preliminary and final land development plans would be considered by the township planning commission and board of supervisors.
Other conditions included the installation of a multi-use trail in place of sidewalks, as well as the future homeowners’ association restricting the homeowners use of their outdoor property so not to impeded on any designated open space.
When the residents attending the meeting questioned why the board does not simply reject Toll’s application, Sander quickly replied that the developer would most likely take the township to Bucks County Common Pleas Court, and in all likelihood win.
According to the township solicitor, Toll is permitted to build a cluster development on land which is zoned B-12 in the Conservation Management (CM) Zoning District, but needs conditional-use approval by the board of supervisors to do so.
The court would most likely overturn any municipal challenge to that application, with the judge directing the project to move forward over any township dissent.
In addition, Sander warned that if the supervisors do reject the application, then Toll has would be allowed to build up to 61 homes, each on about three acres with no open space. That’s because the developer has the right to do so under the zoning now applicable to that property .
“If that happened, there would be about 50-percent more traffic,” Sander warned.
At a two-hour Feb. 26 public hearing on the conditional-use application, more than 50 neighboring residents voiced their opposition to the project, mostly for concerns over traffic and land conservation.
At the end of that mandated public hearing, none of the five supervisors commented or debate the issue. In addition none had put forth a motion to vote on the developer’s conditional-use request, so as a matter of procedure the application was effectively declined for the time being.
According to the township solicitor, because the board had acted as a “quasi-judicial body” overseeing the February public hearing, the supervisors were legally permitted to discuss the matter behind closed doors out of public view.
Sanders had explained that the board is also required to have him prepare a written decision, which the supervisors must publicly vote on within 45 days of the Feb. 26 public hearing, as required by law.
If the conditional-use application is formally denied, then Toll Brothers would have 30 days to file an appeal in county court.
Meanwhile, the developer’s revised plan calls for a cluster development on B-12 zoned land which would take up only a small portion, roughly 36-acres, of the 158-acre tract on the southwest corner of Durham Road (Rte. 413) and Twinning Bridge Road, which lies just north of the township’s municipal complex.
Because the parcel is zoned Conservation Management (CM), a cluster development is allowed by use, but not by right, so that’s why Toll needed the conditional-use approval instead of a zoning change.
At last month’s public hearing, Toll’s attorney Gregg Adelman had explained about 88.6 acres of the site would be left as open space and turned over to the township for public use, if the supervisors want to accept it.
If not, the land, which also has a stream running through it, would remain under the purview of the homeowners’ association.
Adelman had said the developer chose to build 45 clustered luxury townhouses, instead of the maximum 61 single-family high-end allowed under the ordinance for CM-zoned land.
Under the townhouse plan, each detached home would be on a minimum 30,000 square-foot lot size, with hook-ups to public water and sewer lines that run under Twinning Bridge Road.
Originally, an on-site sewer treatment facility had been planned, but that idea has been abandoned.
The proposed development also calls for a multi-use trail running through the site instead on internal sidewalks.
However, a sidewalk would be installed for the length of the property along Twinning Bridge Road, as required by township ordinance.
A minimum 150-foot tree-lined buffer would surround the entire tract, and each home would have about 45-feet of space behind it, with an expansive front yard. Under the proposal, there would be two access streets off of Twinning Bridge Road, which would be widened and improved by the entrances.
“There’s no impact on the local roadways,” Adelman had told the supervisors, noting that there would also be adequate sight distance for approaching vehicles on Twinning Bridge Road.
Although a traffic impact study is not required under township ordinance, he had said that Toll decided to do one anyway. It is also now one of the six conditions that will be required required if the supervisors decide to approve the application.
The streets inside the development will be 50-feet wide, with a 30-foot wide cartway, but will remain private and not dedicated to Newtown Township.
According to Adelman, because the developer did not want to seek any outright zoning changes in the Conservation Management district, Toll Brothers considerably downsized its housing plan from what had been originally presented to the board of supervisors in September 2018.
Under the original plan, 173 new high-end single-family detached homes in a variety of styles would have been constructed on the site which was owned by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and originally envisioned to be part of the nearby All Saints Cemetery.
To keep traffic off of Twinning Bridge Road, the original proposal had called for building a new 1,200-foot single-access road through the cemetery to connect with Route 413 and Wrights Road where there is currently a traffic light.
That proposal, which would have required an easement for the roadway, had angered many area residents who had labeled the plan “ridiculous.”
But in October, Toll, realizing it had an uphill battle for that plan, had amended its application, as well as downsized the number of proposed homes for the property.
A new proposal was submitted to the township which instead called for 45 single-family luxury homes to be built with no zoning change needed, just conditional-use approval.
Under the new application, two access roads would instead be located on Twinning Bridge Road. The revised plan was to have been discussed at a supervisors’ meeting in December, but had been postponed three times at the developer’s request in order to tweak it.
Most of the opponents continue to cite an increase in traffic on Twinning Ridge Road, which they claim would also impact Durham Road to the east and Swamp Road to the west.
Both intersections, they argue, are already dangerous because there are no traffic lights.
The supervisors had intended to discuss the matter further at its March 25 board meeting, which was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. It was unclear at deadline when that discussion would take place.