NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> The board of supervisors has a new member, Democrat David Oxley, a local financial advisor who has lived in the township for the past seven years and served on its finance committee.
At a special Jan. 29 board meeting, the supervisors picked Oxley in a 3-1 vote along party lines.
Supporting Oxley were fellow Democrats Phil Calabro, chairman, along with Supervisors Dennis Fisher and John Mack.
After unsuccessfully attempting to nominate three other candidates for the seat, the board’s lone Republican, Kyle Davis, who attended the meeting by telephone, cast the dissenting vote for Oxley. Even so, he labeled Oxley, “a fine choice” and “looked forward to working with him.”
During a special public meeting Jan. 23, eight candidates were interviewed for the vacancy, which was created when former Supervisor Linda Bobrin was elected in November as Bucks County Register of Willis. She formally resigned in early January to take her new job.
Under state law, the supervisors had 30-days to fill the position, which pays $4,125 a year.
After the vote, District Judge Mick Petrucci swore in the 36-year-old Oxley, who will fill the next two years of Bobrin’s six-year term until end of 2021 when the next municipal election is held.
According to Chairman Calabro, it was a difficult decision because of all the qualified candidates who had applied.
However, he was also quick to point out that Oxley is from the financial sector and brings a wealth of experience.
“Up here we need all the financial help we can get,” Calabro exclaimed. “And I feel that he is going to be a major addition to the board.”
Supervisor Mack agreed, saying that Oxley’s extensive experience in the financial area, as well as a knowledge of business development, will be the “perfect qualifications for what this board will be doing in the coming months.”
In speaking after his swearing in, Oxley told his fellow supervisors that he was “humbled and shocked” by the choice.
“But shocked in a very good way,” he quipped, adding, “I hope to put my stamp on the township.”
For the past year-and-a-half, Oxley has served as a member of the finance committee, an advisory board to the supervisors in helping them with the township’s future financial goals.
In the coming months with the help of the committee, Newtown Township officials hope to develop a comprehensive multi-year plan, as well as establish short-and-long term budgetary objectives and strategies over the next five-to-10 years, a time during which significant revenue shortfalls are anticipated.
Currently, Oxley is vice president and financial advisor for the Lancaster-based Fulton Bank branch’s Foral Vale office in Lower Makefield Township, where he oversees the brokerage division and handles wealth management in Bucks and Montgomery counties.
Growing up in Hartford, Conn., he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in politics and government from the University of Hartford.
It was there, Oxley said, that he met his future wife, Danielle, a college basketball player from Upper Makefield Township who attended Council Rock, graduating in 2003.
According to Oxley, he started working in the banking industry as a teller, eventually becoming a branch manager and later working for Morgan Stanley and Citigroup.
In 2008, he moved to Philadelphia with Danielle, later marrying and then relocating to Newtown Township, which he says he loves.
The couple has four children: Micah, 14; Abigail, 7; Jonah, 4; and, Anna, 2.
“[As supervisor] I want to make sure our community is safe and keeps that family-oriented feeling,” Oxley told BucksLocalNews.com.
He added, “I want to make sure we don’t grow too fast, but do it in a way that makes sense for everyone involved in our community.”
For the past seven years, Oxley said that he and his wife have also been active in the Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church in New Hope, where they were married.
Even though he is a registered Democrat, Oxley admitted that he is struggling with perhaps eventually becoming a political independent, like his wife.
“I want to make sure that things make sense all around,” he explained, saying that he has a lot of friends who are Republicans, and respects diverse political views.
“Differences in perspective are always good as long as we can have a healthy conversation about it and see each other’s side,” he asserted. “We’re all from a different lens.”
However, there is the question of whether he will run in the 2021 municipal election to retain his supervisors’ seat.
“It’s very difficult to say ‘yes,’” he acknowledged, saying that he will have to discuss it with his family at that time.
“I took this job to make a statement and just find ways that we, as a town, are always going to be competitive, always going to be safe,” Oxley said.
He also jokingly mentioned that the last time he ran for political campaign was for student council in 6th Grade.
“I would love to run, but I want to make sure my family’s always going to come first.”