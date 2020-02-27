NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Nearly 10 months after approving a liquor license transfer to BOMBA Tacos & Rum, the board of supervisors have now given the Latin-style eatery conditional use approval to operate a at the Village at Newtown Shopping Center.
At the February 26 meeting, the board voted 4-1 for the full-service, sit-down restaurant to move into 2930 South Eagle Road.
The location is on the westernmost side of Building 8 in the new restaurant-area of the shopping center now under construction near the planned amphitheater.
Voting for approval were: Chairman Phil Calabro, along with Supervisors Dennis Fisher, John Mack and David Oxley.
Supervisor Kyle Davis opposed the application because of ongoing concerns about the number of parking spaces at the site which will include several restaurants.
It’s the second BOMBA in Pennsylvania for the Ohio-based parent company, Paladar Restaurant Group, the other is in Malvern, Chester County. Three restaurants also operate in Ohio.
The cost of the Newtown operation is an estimated $1.6 million and is scheduled to open in winter 2020.
According to attorney Joe Blackburn, who represents the shopping center’s owner, Brixmor Property Group, BOMBA will offer its guests Caribbean, as well as Central and South American-inspired foods.
It will serve a fixed taco-based menu, soups and salads.
The drinks will be rum-focused, and beer, both on tap and in bottles, will also be served. About 30-percent of the business will be in alcohol sales.
The 3,990 square-foot inside dining room will seat 108, with another 75 seats in a screen-enclosed outside 1,300 square-foot patio which will be open seasonally or when weather permits.
Outdoor speakers and music will not be allowed.
Conditional use approval was needed because an E-5 restaurant use is not permitted in the Planned Commercial (PC) Zoning District.
The supervisors also okayed an E-6 use to allow for take-out service. A drive-through is not permitted.
Under the terms of the approval, hours of operation will be Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., as well as Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. until midnight.
No more than 20 employees can work during each of the two shifts and must park off-site.
All deliveries are limited to overnights, with no more than five deliveries a week from box trucks, and a limit of two per week from tractor trailers.
Last May, the supervisors had approved a resolution allowing for a liquor license to be transferred from Bristol Township to the Newtown location, as required by state law.
Love is Love Day
In other news, after nearly 25 minutes of debate the board failed to pass a resolution sponsored by Supervisor Mack which would have designated Feb. 15 as “Love is Love Day” in the township.
The resolution was aimed at helping the LGBT community who might feel left out during the traditional Valentine’s Day festivities, according to Mack.
He explained that such a resolution is needed because Pennsylvania “does not have protections for LGBT youth and others.”
Mercy Ingraham, vice chair of the township’s newly-created Human Rights Commission, agreed with creating a special day during which LGBT individuals can feel safe.
“It is our job to protect vulnerable children,” said Ingraham, “This is a group that has a high risk for suicide, bullying and persecution.”
However, the resolution’s failure to pass was not because the supervisors rejected supporting LGBT rights. All were firmly behind the notion.
Rather three of the five board members explained that what they objected to was designating Feb. 15, the day after Valentine’s Day, as a special time.
“I support a motion for a group that has been marginalized,” stated Supervisor Davis, “But not a specific day.”
Chairman Calabro agreed, saying, “Love is every day.”
While Supervisors Fisher and Mack backed the resolution highlighting Feb. 15, Calabro, along with Supervisors David Oxley and Kyle Davis voted against it.