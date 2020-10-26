NEWTOWN >> A food drive benefiting the Wrightstown Food Cupboard at Penns Park United Methodist Church takes place from 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday, Oct. 31 at McCaffrey’s Market in the Village At Newtown Shopping Center.
The drive is being organized the Newtown Rotary Club and the Exchange Club of Newtown.
Volunteers will provide shoppers with a wish list of items as they enter the store and will be available to collect the donations at the store's two entrances when shoppers exit the store.
The nondenominational cupboard is based out of the Penns Park United Methodist Church on 2nd Street Pike and is a joint community outreach mission of Penns Park UMC, Wrightstown Friends Meeting, Anchor Presbyterian and St. Marks Orthodox Church.
The cupboard serves the Council Rock School District, including Upper Makefield, Wrightstown, Newtown Township, Newtown Borough and Northampton Township. But if someone needs food from outside the area, they won’t be refused.
Cupboard manager Mitch McIntire noted that while the school district is well-to-do, there are more than 500 children enrolled in the free lunch program, which speaks to the need within the community. “The need is there, which is why we’re doing what we’re doing.”
The cupboard, which has been in operation for between 25 and 30 years, has taken off in the past few years with more and more people making donations and more and more people taking advantage of its services.
“Our philosophy is simple. If you need food, come and get it,” said McIntire. “The Lord said, ‘Feed my flock.’ If we can’t do that, we better quit.”
According to McIntire, the cupboard is always in need of donations.
“We always need everything all the time,” he said. “We could really use some coffee, tea and juices. And the juices in particular. We’re always short of canned fruit,” he said. “And sometimes we run low on cake mixes and dessert type of stuff. And we’re always in need of canned vegetables, soup and canned tuna. We typically are good with pastas, but we need sauces. Mac and cheese is another good item followed by Spaghetti O’s and Chef Boyardee Ravioli.”
Other needs include boxed cereals, dried fruits, nuts, canned and dry soup, canned meats, jelly and peanut butter, pancake mix and syrup, paper goods, toiletries (men and women), diapers and wipes and cleaning supplies.