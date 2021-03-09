NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The Newtown Rotary Club on March 3 presented donations to the Newtown Ambulance Squad and to the Newtown area Shop With A Cop program.
Meeting in person and virtually at the Temperance House, club president Jerry Agasar presented the checks to Chief Evan Resnikoff from the ambulance squad and District Judge Mick Petrucci, who accepted on behalf of Shop With A Cop.
About a year ago the Newtown club applied for a district rotary grant in support of the rescue squad. Members Dan Shaffer and Chuck Charlton recommended the squad as a recipient and member Charlie Quattrone wrote the grant.
“Thanks to Charlie, we were fortunate enough to get a grant for more than $2,500 and our club is matching that,” said Agasar.
The nonprofit Newtown Ambulance Squad, which employs 79 people, services Newtown Borough and Newtown Township from its headquarters located on Eagle Road across from ACE Hardware.
The squad boasts the second largest fleet in Bucks County with eight ambulances, including four Advanced Life Support units, five Basic Life Support units and one Bariatric Support Unit, which is one of only three in Bucks County capable of safely transporting a patient weighing up to 1,100 pounds.
“On behalf of the members and officers of the ambulance squad we very much appreciate the support from the Newtown Rotary Club,” said the Chief. “There are very few EMS grants available and it’s pretty hard for us to raise funds.”
Resnikoff said the donation will be used to purchase 10 STATPACKS, which will replace its more than 10 year old supply bags “with something more ergonomic for our medics.
“In the 25 years I’ve been in EMS, we carry an exponential amount of more drugs and equipment on an annual basis,” said Resnikoff. “You can throw this on your back and it has everything in it.
“Every once in a while we have to go into the woods at Tyler behind the community college to treat somebody up on the rocks. A system like this is great. Carrying old style boxes through that terrain is a challenge.”
With the donation, the squad will be purchasing four bags for its licensed ALS ambulances at a cost of a little over $5,000.
“This is going to go a long way to help our paramedics treat people more efficiently and be better on our backs,” said Resnikoff. “There aren’t very many EMS squads around here that use a STATPACK because they are expensive. So this is a win-win for the squad and the community.”
Resnikoff reminded the community that its annual fundraising campaign is underway. And that with the pandemic, it’s more important than ever to support the organization.
The squad, which derives less than five percent of its revenues from local property taxes, depends largely on the charges it assesses for services and its annual fund drive to remain in operation.
The squad offers multiple subscription levels, including individual, single senior, household and senior memberships ranging from an annual fee of between $45 and $65. Through a subscription, members are covered in the event they use the service.
In addition to the donation to the squad, the Rotarians presented a $500 check to Shop With A Cop.
Shop With A Cop pairs local children in the Council Rock School District with police officers from Newtown Township, Northampton, Upper Makefield and Newtown Borough as they go on a pre-holiday shopping spree at the Middletown Township Target Store.
The children, who are identified based on need and other circumstances by social workers and nurses in the Council Rock School District, are given gift cards which they can then use to purchase gifts for themselves and for others.
In 2020, the Newtown area police departments teamed up for the first time with Middletown and Lower Southampton, which supports students in the Neshaminy School District through Shop With A Cop.
“You would think with a pandemic you’d see a drop in donations. That wasn’t the case at all,” said Petrucci. “It was absolutely the biggest year we have ever had. And it kind of blew our minds to be honest with you.”
Three years ago, Newtown Township Police Corporal Paul Deppi and Petrucci brought the nationwide program to the Newtown area “because it’s such a great, great organization that provides those in need a better holiday season.
“Bit it’s also about community policing and putting officers in a different light, that they aren’t always these bad guys who are arresting people and under high stress situations with domestics and little kids, seeing at times, mommy or daddy pulled out of the house.”
Petrucci said in total more than 500 Council Rock and Neshaminy families benefited from the program in December 2020.
In addition, Shop With a Cop donated five truckloads of food that provided meals for the families during the holiday season.
“This event is huge,” said Petrucci. “We had people making quilts, people making food, dozens and dozens of volunteers in addition to all of the police officers who donate their time,” said Petrucci.
“Monetarily, in the middle of the pandemic, we were able to raise $112,000, which is mind-blowing,” added Petrucci. “Many of you are personal donors, but we can’t thank the the Newtown Rotary enough for being a continuous sponsor. The generosity from the community in general has just been overwhelming.”