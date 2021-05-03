NEWTOWN >> The Newtown Rotary Club will hold its next food drive on Saturday, May 8. And the community is encouraged to donate.
Members of the club will be stationed outside of McCaffrey’s Market in Newtown from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. where they will be collecting donations of non-perishable food items to help replenish the Wrightstown Food Cupboard.
“People are always so generous,” said Rotarian Shari Donahue, who is chairing the drive. “We can’t thank everyone enough for their donations in the past and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone again.”
Last fall’s collection drive brought in more than a dozen shopping carts loaded with shopping bags containing cereal, canned soups and pastas, and so much more.
Donations of cash will also be accepted and will be given to the food pantry to make purchases.
As they enter the store, shoppers will be given a list of needed food items. Shoppers may either decide to purchase and donate items from the list or make a financial donation to the food cupboard.
In addition to organizing two annual food drives, the Newtown Rotary Club raises money for the food cupboard through happy hour meeting in which a $10 cover charge is donated to the cupboard from each member.
The donations collected at McCaffrey’s will be distributed to the needy by the Wrightstown Food Cupboard, which is a joint mission of Anchor Presbyterian, Penns Park United Methodist, St. Mark’s Orthodox Church and Wrightstown Friends Meeting.
For nearly three decades, the food cupboard has operated out of the Penns Park United Methodist Church at 2394 Second Street Pike in Wrightstown offering a helping hand to needy area individuals and families.
The food cupboard operates year round, distributing food baskets at Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and the Fourth of July. It is always in need of pasta sauce (jars), coffee, tea, juice, peanut butter and jelly in addition to personal products, including shampoo, toothpaste and paper towels.
The Wrightstown Food Cupboard is open year-round by appointment. For food needs and to schedule an appointment, call Penns Park United Methodist at 215-598-7601
The Newtown Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m. at The Temperance House in Newtown. It’s motto is “Service Above Self.”