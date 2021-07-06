NEWTOWN >> The Newtown Rotary Club welcomed a new president, awarded a scholarship and recognized its Rotarian of the Year during a change of leadership Happy Hour at La Stalla.
Dr. Jerry Agasar, who led the club through the pandemic, officially handed the leadership gavel over to Kyle Davis, a former club president and a member of the Newtown Township Board of Supervisors.
District Judge and Rotarian Michael Petrucci administered the oath of office to Davis who pledged to faithfully execute the office of president of the Rotary Club of Newtown.
The club also used the occasion to award its annual Rotary Club Scholarship to Ava Ondik, a 2021 graduate of Council Rock High School North and the secretary of the senior class.
Rotarian Rick Rogers, the club’s liaison with the high school’s Interact Club, presented the club's 4 Way Test $500 Scholarship to Ondik for submitting the winning essay, in which Ondik tied together her life and challenges with Rotary’s 4 Way Test.
Ondik will be continuing her education at Duke University where she will double major in biology and global health. She is the daughter of Emily and Michael Ondik.
The club also honored Rotarian Charlie Quattrone with this year’s Rotarian of the Year Award for working behind the scenes as the club’s Rotary Foundation chair. He helped to secure district Rotary matching grants, including $2,500 for the Newtown Ambulance Squad and $500 for the Shop With A Cop program.
He also helped secure an additional $500 in pandemic funds to help fund the purchase of additional socks, blankets and towels for the Family Service Association’s Homeless Shelter in Levittown.
“Charlie does a lot. He helps us get a lot of money and he does a lot for our community. He has one of the most thankless jobs and he doesn’t get enough credit,” said Rotarian Paul Salvatore in presenting the award.
Salvatore also announced that Rick Rogers is this year’s winner of the Bob Davis Lifetime Achievement Award.
Named after a longtime Rotarian and World War II Purple Heart combat veteran, the award is given to a Rotarian based on their career and what he or she has accomplished through Rotary.
The club presented Rogers with the award for selflessly serving as the liaison to the Council Rock High School North Interact Club for the past 13 years and for his work with the Rotary Student Exchange program.
Rogers was also instrumental in helping to establish NextGen, a new club formed this year for the younger generation.
And in a surprise presentation, the club recognized outgoing club president Dr. Jerry Agasar with an Unsung Hero Award for leading the club through the pandemic and for presiding over the largest membership increase in the district.
“Obviously with the pandemic, it was tough to gather, but we had a great year in Rotary,” reported Agasar. “We also grew the most in the district. I don’t know how we did it, but we did it. I just kept showing up every week and got us through.
“We brought in six new members and we have a whole new NextGen group,” he continued. “I’d like to thank the board for helping every step of the way, our assistant district governor, our former President Paul Salvatore. And of course I have to say thank you to my beloved wife.”
The Newtown Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the Temperance House, 5 South State Street in Newtown.