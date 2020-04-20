NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The historic Newtown Quaker Meetinghouse, 219 Court Street, is closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, activities continue on Zoom every Sunday with robust participation.
Alex Brosowsky, Head of The Quaker School at Horsham (TQS), will speak Sunday, April 26 at 9:45 a.m. via Zoom on the topic: "We Never Signed Up For This: How The Quaker School at Horsham is delivering on its mission, supporting its community and looking to the future during the COVID-19 stay at home order."
From 10:45 to 11 a.m., there will be a Zoom sharing with the children of the Quaker Meeting reviewing their activities and experiences during the preceding week. Zoom Meeting for Worship in the manner of Friends will follow at 11 a.m.
Brosowsky said, “In an instant, The Quaker School at Horsham found itself a provider of virtual education to children with complex challenges. Join us to learn how one Friends School is coping with uncertainty and living into its mission.”
Brosowsky will discuss the six guideposts he is using to lead his community:
· We are learning as we go
· We will make adjustments as we go
· We cannot and will not attempt to replicate everything that happened when kids were in class
· Everything we are doing is in support of our students and their families
· We are going to be flexible
· We are all in this together
The mission of The Quaker School at Horsham is “to provide specialized programs for bright students with diverse learning styles within a small caring community that embodies the Quaker values of integrity, equality, peace, and simplicity.”
Founded in 1982, TQS is co-ed, has a 3:1 student to faculty ratio, 5 students per class, and 66 students in Lower School and Middle School (K-9) programs, most of whom are diagnosed with autism or with ADHD combined with learning disabilities. Past student diagnoses include dyslexia, dyscalculia, auditory processing disorder, sensory processing disorder, anxiety and Asperger’s syndrome.
Two members of Newtown Quaker Meeting are members of the TQS Board of Directors, Ann Reece of Newtown, Board President and former Newtown Friends School educator and Clerk (Chair) of the NFS Governing Committee; and Marybeth Snyder of New Hope, Wharton School Fellow and Employee Benefits Company entrepreneur.
Alex Brosowsky is an experienced teacher, learning specialist, independent school leader, and father of a child with special needs. He earned an MSED in Special Education from Hunter College and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in Educational Leadership and Management from Northeastern University.
Alex writes, hosts webinars and speaks at schools and professional associations across the country. He has been featured in Rock Climbing Magazine, appeared in Mastering Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu the 8 DVD Set, and once walked from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
Newtown Friends Meeting, in ordinary times is open to the public, with Sunday School classes for children and adults every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and worship based on expectant silence “after the manner of Friends” at 11 a.m.