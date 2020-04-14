NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The historic Newtown Quaker Meetinghouse, 219 Court Street, is closed due to the covid-19 pandemic. However, activities continue on Zoom every Sunday with robust participation. .
On April 19, the Newtown Quaker Meeting adult class will have a Zoom session at 9:45 a.m. Sunday to discuss and answer the query: "What does my Quaker faith call me to do in service of peace and justice for my meeting, my community, and my world?" For information, visit http://www.newtownfriendsmeeting.org).
From 10:45 to 11 a.m., there will be a Zoom sharing with the children of the Quaker Meeting reviewing their activities and experiences during the preceding week.
Zoom Meeting for Worship in the manner of Friends will follow at 11 a.m.
The discussion/worship-sharing session will be led by Matt Chandler, clerk of the Peace and Justice Committee of Newtown Friends Meeting.
Newtown Friends Meeting, in ordinary times is open to the public, with Sunday School classes for children and adults every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and worship based on expectant silence “after the manner of Friends” at 11 a.m.