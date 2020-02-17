NEWTOWN >> Newtown Podiatrist Dr. Lawrence Kalker partnered with Valley Youth House Shelter in Warminster and the Bucks County Emergency Homeless Shelter in Levittown for its 7th Annual Holiday Sock Drive to benefit both facilities.
This year, more than 2,100 pairs of brand new socks were donated by many of Dr. Kalker’s patients as well as members of the community. Since 2013, more than 8,500 pairs of socks have been collected.
Kalker Podiatry would like to thank their patients and the community for the overwhelming outpouring of donations and support for the Sock Drive.
Valley Youth House (VYH) is a 13-bed facility for runaway, homeless, troubled, abused and neglected boys and girls ages 17 and under. The shelter is a safe haven for young people with the ultimate goal of having them rejoin their families. Founded in 1973, VYH provides a first line of defense for troubled young people and their families. With dedicated street outreach, housing, counseling, skills training, health, prevention, and intervention services, they empower resilient young people in establishing promising futures. To learn more about Valley Youth House, please call 215-442-9760 or visit their website at valleyyouthhouse.org.
Bucks County Emergency Homeless Shelter, which is operated by Family Service Association of Bucks County, is a temporary residence for individuals and families who have lost safe and stable housing. The Shelter operates 24 hours, 365 days a year. It serves as a temporary shelter to approximately 70 people at any given time. For more information about the Bucks County Emergency Homeless Shelter, call 215-949-1727 or visit fsabc.org.
Kalker Podiatry specializes in geriatric, pediatric and family foot care. Dr. Kalker treats all conditions affecting the foot and ankle including sports injuries and diabetic foot disorders. For more information, please contact Kalker Podiatry at 215-968-4048 or visit KalkerPodiatry.com.