NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The Newtown Mercantile Group is hosting an outdoor dining and business event on June 20 and 21 to welcome customers back to town.
The event - the Newtown Welcome Back Celebration - is scheduled for two alternating blocks on South State Street from 4 to 8 p.m. each day.
On Saturday, the street will tentatively be closed from Centre Avenue to Penn Street for the event and on Sunday the street will tentatively be closed from Centre to Washington with detour signs posted.
“This will provide some critical local support for our businesses in the borough,” said the Mercantile group’s President Carol Richardson. “We hope the street closure will ease the minds of the general public and foster social distancing while increasing foot traffic in our small business community.”
A ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. on June 20 at Centre and State will celebrate the Welcome Back Celebration street closure. Mayor Charles Swartz and Council President Tara Grunde-McLaughlin will be present at both.
“With the street being closed it gives us space for social distancing,” said Richardson, with one way pedestrian traffic on one side of the street and one way in the opposite direction.
The closure would also give retail businesses the opportunity to include sidewalk sales as well as welcoming shoppers into their stores. “This would create a better flow of traffic into the businesses so they are not overloaded with too many people inside,” she said.
In addition, restaurants could use some of the street space for outdoor dining.
For restaurants behind State Street, she said the idea would be to close a section of the municipal lot from Isaac’s to the Swirl “to give those restaurants an opportunity for outside dining.”