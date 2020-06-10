NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The Newtown Library Company has announced the rsumption of some services this month.
To ensure the safety of staff and members, the library will be requring masks for all staff while working in the building as well as gloves when handling materials.
The library will begin accepting returns in its drop box by the front door. All returns will be quarantined for five days before adding them back into the collection.
Members can also begin placing online book reservations (via OPAC). Email notifications will be sent when books are ready for pick up. "We are not accepting any donations at this time," said the library.
Beginning on June 23, members can begin to pick up their reserved books via contactless pick-up in the vestibule on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. only.
On a date to be determined, the library will be reopening for in-person service with precautionary measures such as masks for all patrons and staff, social distancing, gloves provided when handling materials, and maintaining a building occupancy of no more than 20 at a time.
For more information, visit newtownlibrarycompany.
"We look forward to providing our services once again and seeing all of you," said library staff.