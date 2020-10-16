NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Although this year will be different than past years due to COVID-19, Newtown Borough will be keeping the Halloween spirit alive by hosting a virtual Newtown Borough Halloween Costume Contest in lieu of its annual parade.
While the borough’s Recreation Board considered alternatives, they decided that for this year it would be safer to hold the event virtually.
The costume categories remain the same - Best Homemade Costume, Group Theme, Halloween Horror, Halloween Humor, Pampered Pets, Parent & Child, Sports, Storybook and Fantasy and TV Movies.
To participate, the public will have until Halloween (Saturday, Oct. 31) at 11 p.m. to post their costume pictures to the event’s FaceBook page. Make sure to post pictures with names and costume category.
“Spread the word and if anyone is not on FaceBook and wants to enter, email me at nicolerodo@gmail.com,” said Councilor Nicole Rodowicz.
In addition to the virtual costume contest, there will be other ways to enjoy the Halloween season in and around Newtown.
Setting the scene for the season of witches, ghosts, pumpkins and black cats will be the town’s annual Halloween Window Painting contest.
Families, groups and individuals will work their Halloween magic on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 17 and 18 on Historic State Street and adjacent commercial areas in Newtown Township. The Halloween Art Scene will remain on view through October 31.
A weeklong Halloween scavenger hunt is being planned in the borough leading up to October 31st. Watch for additional information.
Also a free Halloween performance presented by BC Discoveries Dance & Theater Arts Company takes place Oct. 24 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Pickering Field. The rain date is Oct. 25. The public is invited, but social distancing and masks will be required.
Trick-or-Treat night will also take place in the borough with both residents and trick-or-treaters urged to follow Center for Disease Center guidance posted at CDC.gov.
In her president’s report at the October 13 borough council meeting, Tara Grunde-McLaughlin encouraged residents, parents and trick-or-treaters to have a fun, but safe night.
“Halloween exists. Halloween continues. But we want everyone to be safe and have fun,” said Grunde-McLaughlin. “There are resources out there. The CDC has trick-or-treating and Halloween party and festivities ideas,” she said. “There’s also a site called Halloween2020.org where you can link to your county and see the risk level.
“There are two issues - children touching things and clustering ... This year, those who feel comfortable should put out candy, but do it in a way you are mindful of safe distancing.
"And we ask trick-or-treaters to wear masks when around others. They can be Halloween-themed as part of your costume,” said Grunde-McLaughlin. “Just be aware as you hand out candy to try to minimize people gathering out front. And if you’re taking the kids out try to avoid gathering in groups and clusters.”
In other borough news, council has unanimously approved a special events application for live music at Pickering Field on Friday, Nov. 6 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The event will be presented by Bill Davis and A Love For Life and will follow all CDC safety guidelines, including masks and social distancing. The rain date is Sunday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m.