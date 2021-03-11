NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> The Newtown Irish Festival returns to the Green Parrot with seven days of Irish music, dancing, food and fun.
The festival begins on Thursday, March 11 and continues through Wednesday, March 17. There is no cover, but reservations are recommended. Tables are $25 with a surcharge up to six guests for 90 minutes.
Special Irish fare includes corned beef eggrolls, Irish chowder, potato soup, shepherds pie, Guinness stew, fish and chips, bangers and mash, Reuben sandwich, corned beef and cabbage and Reuben pasta.
Specialty drinks include bacon infused Bloody Mary, peppermint patty boozy bomb, green orange crush, signature Irish coffee, cold brew Irish coffee, nutty Irishman, Irish mule, Leprechaun lemonade, Thin Mint Tini 11 and a boozy shamrock shake 10.
The entertainment lineup includes:
- Thursday, March 11. Shelly B Fiddle Mix will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Also at 6 p.m., a St. Patrick’s Day Guinness Engraved Glass Promo
- Friday, March 12. The Fitzpatrick Irish Dancers will perform at 5 p.m. followed by Seamus Kelleher from 6 to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, March 13. Fitzpatrick Irish Dancers at 1:30 p.m. Scott the Balloon Artist fro 1 to 3 p.m. The John Byrne Duo from 3 to 5 p.m. The Riley Irish Dancers at 6 p.m. And Mike Brill from 7 to 10 p.m.
- Sunday, March 14. St. Andrews Father Kyle Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Scott the Balloon Artist from 1 to 3 p.m. The John Byrne Duo from 11 to 2 pm. The Fitzpatrick Irish Dancers at 2 p.m. and Seamus McGroary and CJ Mills fro 3 to 6 p.m.
- Monday, March 15. The McDade-Cara Irish Dance at 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 16. McDade-Cara Irish Dance at 5 p.m. and John Bryne from 6 to 9 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day). Seamus Kelleher from 12 to 3 p.m. The Fitzpatrick Irish Dancers at 3 pm. Riley Irish Dance at 5 p.m. Scott the Balloon Artist from 5 to 7 p.m. And DJ ESH/DJ Thad from 6 to 11 p.m.
Reservations and to go orders may be made by calling 215-504-7277. The Green Parrot is located at 240 North Sycamore Street, Newtown. For menus and more information, visit greenparrotrestaurant.com