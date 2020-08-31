NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> The Newtown Township Board of Supervisors has given the Newtown Fire Association the okay to proceed with the purchase of a new rescue pumper at no cost to the township.
The new rescue pumper will replace the association’s aging 2001 Pierce Dash (Rescue 45) truck.
“This is a truck that will serve Newtown for easily 10 to 20 years,” NFA President Warren Dallas told the board of supervisors, noting that the 2001 truck has faithfully been serving Newtown for the past 19 years. “I fully expect the Newtown Emergency Services to get some amount of service out of this truck as well.”
The volunteer Newtown Fire Association will purchase the Pierce truck at a cost of $716,000 with $500,000 in cash and by taking out a $200,000 loan over a 15 year period.
Planning for the new truck began a year ago with the formation of a truck committee. Since then, they have conducted an extensive review of truck options, looked at 15 to 20 trucks and drove a bunch of them “all to try and get a sense of what is the right answer is for Newtown,” said Dallas.
Dallas noted that the committee included Newtown Township Emergency Services career personnel. “We thank them for all the support they provided and all the details they helped us piece together,” he said.
Dallas said the committee initially “had some sticker shock” after the truck design they had settled on totaled about $825,000.
“They (Pierce) have now dropped that price to $746,000. And Pierce offers early pay options at 3.8 percent, which is much better than the money we’re currently earning on investments. So by taking advantage of that the price will be just under $716,000.”
The company voted at its July meeting to proceed with the purchase.
“After the purchase of this truck, at least in my opinion, I don’t see us needing another truck in Newtown for five to 10 years,” said Dallas.
The plan is to sell Rescue 45, said Dallas. “We will keep the current rescue pumper until we take delivery of the new truck. We’ll put it up for sale ahead of time with the contingency that it will be available upon receipt and when training is complete on the new apparatus.”
“There’s been a lot of thought put into this,” said Newtown Emergency Services Fire Chief Glenn Forsyth. “We did take the 2018 fire study into account for some of the apparatus replacement that we’re doing.
“Most of you know Engine 55-1 has been taken out of service and is going to be donated to the Lower Bucks Training Center,” he told the supervisors. “With the purchase of this piece of apparatus it will provide the coverage that we’re looking to provide for the next several years for the borough and the township.”
There are no plans to replace 55-1, Forsyth told the supervisors.
“Through our relationship with the NFA, the Newtown Emergency Services is able to use the NFA-owned 2010 Pierce Velocity, which is stationed at Station 55. That enabled us to take Engine 55-1 out of service and then to provide the coverage that we need with the current Engine 55.”
In other fire company news, Dallas said with the pandemic canceling this year’s Beerfest, the largest fundraiser of the year for the volunteer firefighters, the association has applied for a state grant hopefully to get some funds back to offset the loss of revenue.
“We will also be selling t-shirts and mugs featuring the line, ‘The Year the Taps Ran Dry,’ just to try and make a little extra revenue there,” said Dallas.