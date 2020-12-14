NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The all volunteer Newtown Fire Association has launched its 2021 fund drive and is asking the community to respond generously.
“We’d like to thank you for your past support and for contributing to our 2021 fund drive,” said Warren Dallas, President of the NFA, in addressing the Dec. 8 borough council meeting.
“The Fire Association is here to help you. We do a lot more than just fight fires. We respond to a variety of calls for help and assistance,” said Dallas. “We rescue people trapped in vehicles as a result of accidents. We perform cliff rescues for injured people i hard to access locations in Tyler State Park. We’ll come to get you out of stuck elevators. And we’ll respond to alarm systems such as fire, carbon monoxide or gas alarms that have activated and check to see why the alarm went off.
“We also assist the ambulance squad’s paramedics and EMTs on certain types of medical calls,” Dallas continued. “And we respond to hazardous materials incidents be it as gasoline spill or chemical leak. Thankfully we don’t have to many of these.
“As important it is for us to respond to emergencies, it’s important that we participate in training for all the types of situations we may encounter.”
The NFA also manages the business side of the operation, keeping the stations functioning and the apparatus maintained and in operation.
In addition, Newtown Township employs eight career firefighters who work from Monday to Friday from 6 am to 6 pm when there are a limited number of volunteer firefighters available. The township’s firefighters use the association’s fire stations and fire truck to respond to fire calls in Newtown Township and Newtown Borough.
Beginning in January, Dallas said Chief Glenn Forsyth, who is Newtown Township’s Fire Chief, will also become chief of the Newtown Fire Association.
Donations to the annual fund drive directly benefit the operations of the NFA, including maintenance of its firetrucks and its two fire stations, along with utilities and insurance.
In addition, the NFA will be making a significant purchase in 2021. The association will be replacing its 20 year aging 2001 rescue pumper (Engine 45) at a cost of $725,000.
“This is a truck that will serve Newtown for easily 10 to 20 years,” according to Dallas, noting that the 2001 truck has been serving Newtown for the past 19 years.
The NFA will purchase the Pierce truck with $500,000 in cash and by taking out a 15 year loan for $200,000.
Planning for the new truck began a year ago with the formation of a truck committee. Since then, they have conducted an extensive review of truck options, looked at 15 to 20 trucks and drove a bunch of them “all to try and get a sense of what is the right answer is for Newtown,” said Dallas.
The committee included Newtown Township Emergency Services career personnel. “We thank them for all the support they provided and all the details they helped us piece together,” he said.
“Your donation makes a difference for your protection and that of your neighbors in Newtown,” said Dallas. “Donations are tax deductible.
“We realize that 2020 has been a difficult year for some and we understand that not all will be able to contribute at this time,” said Dallas. “When things improve, please consider a donation at that time.”
Volunteers needed
Another way to help is to become a volunteer.
“The Fire Association continues to look for new members,” said Dallas. “If you, your son or daughter or someone you know would like to become a firefighter or to learn more about the fire service, contact us through the Newtown Emergency Services Department.”
For more information on becoming a volunteer, visit NewtownFire.com and follow the “Become a New Member” link. You can also call 215-968-2800, ext. 255 and a career firefighter can help.
Santa Run
Looking ahead, the NFA will again escort Santa through Newtown Borough and Newtown Township on Saturday, December 19 with a rain date of Sunday, December 20.
“Listen for the sirens and come out and see Santa,” said Dallas.
For complete details, visit the Newtown Fire and Emergency Services FaceBook page.