NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> The Newtown Fire and Emergency Services has announced the arrival of its new Enforcer Rescue Pumper.
The new Rescue 45 arrived at Station 55 in Newtown Township on Friday, July 8 from the Pierce manufacturing plant in Appleton, Wisconsin where it was built.
For the next several weeks, the new truck will be housed at Station 55 in the township where additional equipment is being installed, Fire Company President Warren Dallas told the Newtown Township Board of Supervisors on July 14.
“Firefighters will be training on the new truck for the next month,” said Dallas. “And we expect to put the truck in service sometime in August.”
The Supervisors gave the Fire Association the okay last fall to proceed with the purchase of the new rescue pumper at no cost to the township.
The new rescue pumper will replace the association’s aging 2001 truck (Rescue 45), which has been sold to the Mayfield Hose Co. in Lackawanna County (near Scranton).
“They will pick up the truck when our new truck goes into service,” Dallas told the supervisors.
The new pumper will serve Newtown for easily the next 10 to 20 years, said Dallas, noting that the 2001 truck has been responding to calls in Newtown for the past 19 years.
The volunteer Newtown Fire Association purchased the $716,000 Pierce truck with $500,000 in cash and by taking out a 15 year loan for $200,000.
Planning for the new truck began two years ago with the formation of a truck committee. Since then, the firefighters have conducted an extensive review of truck options, looked at 15 to 20 trucks and drove a bunch of them “all to try and get a sense of what is the right answer is for Newtown,” said Dallas.
Dallas noted that the committee included Newtown Township Emergency Services career personnel. “We thank them for all the support they provided and all the details they helped us piece together,” he said.
The company voted at its July 2020 meeting to proceed with the purchase.
“After the purchase of this truck, at least in my opinion, I don’t see us needing another truck in Newtown for five to 10 years,” said Dallas.
“There’s been a lot of thought put into this,” said Fire Chief Glen Forsyth last fall. “We did take the 2018 fire study into account for some of the apparatus replacement that we’re doing.
“With the purchase of this piece of apparatus it will provide the coverage that we’re looking to provide for the next several years for the borough and the township.”
Dallas said the company is planning a special truck housing for its new pumper sometime in October.
Dallas also announced that tickets are now on sale for the Newtown Beerfest, which will be returning to the Stocking Works on South State Street in Newtown Borough after a year’s absence due to the pandemic.
The event, the biggest fundraiser of the year for the firefighters, is scheduled for Saturday, September 18 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The clock on the Newtown Beerfest website - Newtownbeerfest.com - is officially counting down the days, hours, minutes and seconds to the first tap at what is billed as Newtown’s “premiere beer festival.”
The cost is $75 for First Tap (limited availability) from 12:30 to 2 p.m., $45 for General Admission from 2 to 5:30 p.m. and $10 for Designated Driver.
Dallas also reported that a recruitment drive for new firefighters is officially underway promoting “odd hours, hard work and cool helmet.”
“You may have seen the signs posted around town. Anyone who would like more information should text the word “Brave1” to 833-915-3087.