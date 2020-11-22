NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The Newtown Business Association’s annual Business Expo is going virtual!
The virtual Expo will run on the NBA website at www.NewtownBA.org through December 4 featuring NBA member businesses highlighting their best offers of the year on their products and services, available to Expo visitors only, and offering an opportunity for anyone from far and wide to take advantages of amazing offers right from their phone, tablet or laptop anywhere.
More than 65 businesses are participating, ranging from retail and dining to professional services.
Visitors to the virtual Expo can roam through virtual “booths” to view products and services with links to the exhibitor's websites and social media and great deals, all while supporting local businesses free of charge.
In addition, visitors to the Expo are encouraged to answer questions online during the Expo in a virtual scavenger hunt to win daily prizes!
The mission of the NBA is to promote Newtown as a great place to live, work, shop and do business, thereby enhancing the economic vitality of the community for member businesses through networking, education, community involvement and coop advertising opportunities. Any business that is located in Newtown or conducts business in Newtown on a regular basis is eligible to become a member of the NBA, and any new member who joins now for 2021 will get the remainder of 2020 free.
Check out the NBA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NewtownBusinessAssociation for information about the association and events, as well view weekly videos on All Around Newtown and 2020 Partner Sponsor Spotlights.
In response to the “new normal” with COVID-19, membership benefits for 2021 include an increase in virtual events, Zoom meetings and live videos, along with a number of communication tools and resources to help members increase their exposure to the public and other NBA members. Social media keeps NBA in the loop with Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. All membership benefits are detailed on the NBA website at www.NewtownBA.org.