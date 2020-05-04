NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Out of an abundance of caution for public health and to help mitigate any potential for the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, the Newtown Business Association has rescheduled the annual NBA Welcome Day event (originally scheduled for June 14) to Sunday, September 13th.
The deadline to register as an artist and crafter vendor, NBA member table, entertainer, sponsor or to participate in the Rising Star Singing Competition is now August 13. The annual Business Expo & Culinary Fair, held annually in September, will not be held this year, but visit the NBA website - www.NewtownBA.org for possible virtual expo offerings.
Although April events and the May NBA Member Breakfast have been cancelled, the NBA Emerging Leaders has initiated a series of virtual workshops entitled “Coaches on Couches With Coffee”.
The workshops, presented by NBA members, take place live on the NBA Facebook page on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. and last 30 minutes, so grab a cup of coffee and join the Emerging Leaders for a 30 minute dose of coaching.
The schedule of topics will also be listed weekly on our website. All the workshops will be available to be viewed on the NBA Facebook page at any time.
In additionl, the NBA is planning a virtual Business Card Exchange for members in May, via Zoom. NBA members can register online to join the Zoom event. Details and registration online at www.NewtownBA.org.
NBA will continue to monitor information from local and federal officials regarding the COVID-19 virus as they consider the status of other events planned for the remainder of the year; check back on the NBA website at www.NewtownBA.org for updates.
NBA encourages everyone to support our NBA businesses and other local businesses during this difficult time. Order items for delivery from businesses when possible and order from Newtown’s wonderful restaurants for curbside pick-up or delivery, if possible.
Visit the NBA website for an ongoing list of NBA Member Business offerings available during the Coronavirus restrictions. The digital listing will include NBA member businesses who are currently offering online sales, gift cards, or other digital solutions as well take out/pick up offerings, open hours etc.