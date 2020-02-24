NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Borough Council is considering the idea of adding a part-time clerk or a part-time manager to the borough’s staff.
During its February meeting, Council President Tara Grunde-McLaughlin opened up the discussion by asking council whether it’s time to consider expanding the borough’s staff.
In framing the need for the additional staff member, McLaughlin said the borough hasn’t added to its staff in more than two decades and is in need of another person to meet the increased demands of running the borough.
For the past 20 years the borough has employed two full-time staffers to administer the borough - a treasurer and a secretary - but has never had a borough manager like many of other communities its size.
Right now, McLaughlin said the borough’s full-time treasurer, Pat Ours, frequently ends up covering clerk and managerial duties “because there’s nobody else to do them.
“If we had a part-time clerk that person could come in for few hours a week and do filing and scanning,” said McLaughlin, adding that there has also been talk in the past regarding the need for a borough manager.
"Do we want to look into what we have, what do we need and what would make the most sense?” she asked the councilors.
Councilor Julia Woldorf suggested putting together a small committee to examine the overall structure of the office and then bringing someone in from the outside to take a look at the overall structure of the office, assess the borough’s needs and make a recommendation in terms of its administrative structure.
“I’ve been here more than 40 years and during that time we went from one person to two people in the office,” said Woldorf. “And the need for a borough manager has been suggested now for more than 10 years because the responsibilities have increased as we are no longer a small town surrounded by farms.
“We’re running this borough by committee, which is not the most efficient way and it also doesn’t bring expertise to all the areas that need to be addressed,” said Woldorf. “It wasn’t that long ago that members of council plowed the streets.”
After some discussion, the councilors agreed to reach out to the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs to see if they have any guidance and resources to assist with the process.
Whatever direction the council decides to go, Councilor Nicole Rodowicz said it’s important to seek out input from Borough treasurer Pat Ours and Secretary Judy Musto.
In other news, Councilor Julia Woldorf updated council on the pedestrian bridge project, which she said has now caught the eye of the Bucks County Planning Commission.
Woldorf reported that the county has joined the borough, the township and the Newtown Creek Coalition in studying the feasibility of building a span over the creek between Edgeboro Drive in the borough and Durham Road and Sycamore Street in the township.
The Bucks County Planning Commission is “extremely supportive of this project and they had a lot of good ideas for us,” reported Woldorf.
The first step in the process, she continued, will be to apply for a $250,000 planning grant, which would cover “a considerable amount of work that needs to be done to determine what the feasibility is, how we should go about it and what the costs are going to be.”
The grant would require a 15 percent match, which Woldorf called “a pretty good deal if you get it. That’s what we’re striving for,” she said.
Within the next week or so the steering committee will be meeting with borough and township engineers at the site of the proposed bridge “to get their thoughts regarding what sorts of engineering studies will be required and should be included in the budget for the planning grant,” said Woldorf.
“To make sure this is not a bridge to nowhere on both sides of the creek,” Councilor Robert Swajakos said it will be important to include plans for pedestrian and bicycle access to and from the span.
Woldorf said that will be included in the scope of the project, which will extend to the corner of Sycamore and Durham Roads in the township and Edgeboro Road and Frost Lane in the borough where connections could be made via sidewalks to the trail system at nearby Roberts Ridge Park.
“Once we get the grant then we start the activity of doing the planning,” said Woldorf. “Another big thing is to actually look at the bridge piers that are there and determine how much work will be required to make them useful and are they going to be ultimately useful and how much more do we have to do to our the bridge across them.”
The major cost, she said, will be engineering considerations both in assessing and doing the actual construction of the project.
In other business, council passed a resolution recognizing “Love is Love Day” on Feb. 15 in celebration of the Rainbow Room Prom.
The Rainbow Room, located in Doylestown, provides an atmosphere of acceptance and love for LGBTQ+ youth in the community.
“The highest rate of attempted suicide is among LGBTQ youth. The highest number of sex trafficking is LGBTQ youth,” said Councilor Swajakos who brought the resolution to the floor. “This is our opportunity to express our support to our family members and show our solidarity with these youth who are challenged every day.”
A number of Bucks County municipalities brought similar resolutions to the floor after State Senator Steve Santarsiero and State Rep. Wendy Ullman were rebuffed by the GOP-controlled legislature from passing a similar resolution at the state level.
“Sadly, we were not able to bring this resolution, SR 307, to the floor. We were unable to receive unanimous consent from our Republican colleagues,” said Santarsiero. “We can disagree in this chamber on many issues, and we do, but one thing on which we should never disagree is that every Pennsylvanian deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.
“It is not okay that in Pennsylvania, in the year 2020, it is still perfectly legal to discriminate against members of the LGBTQ+ community,” Santarsiero said. “We should all be ashamed of that, and actively fight to make our Commonwealth an inclusive place for all residents, especially our children.
“I have faith that change is coming,” he added. “I have faith that our LGBTQ+ children will be able to grow up in a world of acceptance, respect, and love. I have faith that there will always be people who will stand up for the dignity of others. Love is love, with or without a resolution.”