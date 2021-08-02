NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Newtown Borough resident John Burke is hoping to bathe the borough and the township in soft, peaceful candlelight on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks.
For the second year, Burke is organizing a summer luminary drive to light up the borough and the township while raising funds for Shop With a Cop, a national program that pairs police officerswith children to afford them a better holiday season.
On July 25, Burke, along with a small crew of volunteers, met at the Newtown Hardware House to assemble luminary kits for the sale.
“There’s three parts to this,” explained Burke pausing for a moment from making luminary kits to share his vision. “We are going to remember, recognized and reflect.
“We’re going to remember the tragic events of that horrible day. And we are going to recognize our first responders,” said Burke.
The remembrance and recognition will take place during a ceremony at Pickering Field from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening, Sept. 10 - the eve of the 9-11 anniversary.
“And then as we leave we are going to reflect as we walk home past the luminaries thinking about how we can make a difference for those people or what we can do differently in the community to make it a better place.”
Between Monday, August 2 and Friday, September 10 luminary kits will be sold at the Newtown Hardware House on South State Street or by contacting Burke directly via email at John.burke79@yahoo.com.
The kits can be purchased for $20 a piece with each kit containing a dozen bags, a dozen candles and a bag of sand.
The idea, said Burke, is to bathe neighborhoods in the warm, peaceful glow of candlelight on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks.
In conjunction with the luminary project, district judge Michael Petrucci is having 100 Challenge Coins made, which will be sold between now and September 10 for $100 each.
The coins, which commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks, are being underwritten by the Newtown Rotary Club with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting Shop With A Cop.
“With the challenge coins, we are hoping to double and maybe even triple last year’s donation to Shop With A Cop,” said Petrucci.
The coins, featuring the words "United We Stand Bucks County" on the front and the Twin Towers and the words "20th Anniversary - Never Forget" on the back, will be sold on a first come, first served basis and be available at businesses around Newtown.
“This is something that collectors are going to want to get their hands on. But more importantly the proceeds are going to a very worthy local cause,” said Petrucci.
This is the second year Burke is organizing the September 11th remembrance event, which drew a couple hundred people last year during the pandemic.
“The idea is just to stop and pause and pump the brakes a little from the world while we remember the first responders who ran into the towers 20 years ago and our own first responders who serve our community every day,” said Burke.
The community’s first responders, including the Newtown Ambulance Squad, the Newtown Township and Newtown Borough Police Departments and the Newtown Fire and Emergency Services will be invited to attend.
“Believe it or not it’s been 20 years since that horrible day,” said Burke of the terrorist attack on America that killed 2977 people, including 265 on four hijacked planes, 2,606 at the World Trade Center in New York and 125 at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Of the 2,977 victims killed, 412 were emergency workers in New York City who responded to the World Trade Center, including 343 firefighters from the New York City Fire Department; 37 police officers from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department; 23 police officers from the New York City Police Department; eight emergency medical technicians; and one New York Fire Patrolman.
The special evening on Sept. 10 will begin with music from 6 to 6:30 p.m. followed by welcoming remarks by Burke at 6:30 p.m. and a guest speaker.
Burke will also join Petrucci in presenting a check to the Shop for a Cop program from the proceeds from the luminary sale and from the commemorative coins.
After the ceremony, Burke said he’s hoping the streets of the borough will be lit up with luminaries as everyone heads home.
“If everyone lights their luminaries prior to going to the remembrance it will be dark when everyone goes home and the hope is all the luminaries will be lighting their way home,” said Burke. “It will be nice and peaceful and will kind of ground people with everything going on in the world.”