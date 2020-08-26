The following information is provided by the Newtown Borough Police Department:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT >> On August 5, police responded to an incident at a local bar. An intoxicated 30 year old man from Newtown Township was attempting to enter his vehicle and drive from the scene. He was intercepted by customers and bar staff attempting to prevent him from driving in his intoxicated state. That led to a physical confrontation in which the customers and staff were successful in holding him down until police arrived. During his interaction with police, the man head-butted a Newtown Township officer who had responded to assist. The man was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, public drunkenness and harassment. He was arraigned and committed to the Bucks County Correctional Facility. No one was seriously injured in the incident.
RETAIL THEFT >> A series of retail thefts occurred at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store on South State Street. The same while male wearing a black jacket and mask entered the store on July 24, August 4 and 7 and removed items from the shelf without paying. Photographs of the suspect are posted on the department's Crime Watch page.
THEFT >> Police are investigating the theft of $900 in cash from a victim in an assisted living facility in the borough. The theft occurred on August 13.
POSSESSION >> Following a traffic stop August 18 for an expired registration, police said the 24 year old male driver from Feasterville was found to be in possession of narcotics. The traffic stop occurred on South State Street.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> On August 22 at Midnight, a group of five males in their late teens or early 20s were seen by a witness walking down N. State Street damaging property along their path. Damage was done to signs and an aluminum bench was overturned.
POSSESSION >> On August 22 at 2 a.m., an officer came upon an occupied vehicle in the parking lot of a closed business on South State Street. A subsequent investigation revealed that a 19 year old Philadelphia female driver was in possession of narcotics. Police also discovered that an 18 year old male passenger in the car was wanted out of Philadelphia for a juvenile felony warrant for vehicle theft. He was taken into custody and released to Philadelphia authorities.