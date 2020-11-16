NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The Newtown Borough Council delivered an early holiday present to the town’s business district on November 4.
To encourage shoppers to experience Newtown Borough this holiday season, including its many eclectic shops, eateries and restaurants, Council is waiving the parking time limit restrictions in the business district on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 26 through December 31.
The waiver does not include 30 minute parking spaces, which will continue to be enforced. The parking limit also will continue to be enforced Monday to Wednesday.
The holiday shopping season in towns across America will kick off with Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 28 in which shoppers are encouraged to shop at and support locally-owned and operated “brick and mortar” businesses that are small and local.
Created by American Express in 2010 in partnership with the non-profit National Trust for Historic Preservation, Small Business Saturday is a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which traditionally have featured big box retailers and e-commerce stores.
Many might not realize it, but every time they pick up a cup of coffee from their favorite neighborhood cafe or buy a gift from a local artist's online store, they’re shopping small and making a difference.
In fact, 62 percent of U.S. small businesses reported that they need to see consumer spending return to pre-COVID levels by the end of 2020 in order to stay in business. When customers Shop Small this holiday season – and all year long – they can help create a big impact.