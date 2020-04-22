NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The Newtown Borough Council will meet virtually via Zoom conference call on Thursday, April 23 beginning at 7 p.m. Residents are welcome to participate by phone or online.
To call in by phone or to join online, visit the Borough website for the Zoom information and dial-in number: https://www.boroughofnewtown.com/calendar
If you choose, you can also call in and also watch online. Whichever you decide to do, you may be prompted to download the Zoom application.
The meeting will be recorded and the audio posted on the borough's website.
"Social distancing means we need to find new ways to conduct business," said Council President Tara Grunde-McLaughlin. "This is our first attempt at a public virtual meeting, so we ask that everyone is patient while we work out the details!"