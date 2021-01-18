NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The Borough Council has scheduled a special meeting for Thursday, Feb. 25 to hear what residents have to say about moving to a single trash hauler.
At its meeting on January 12, council announced the meeting, which will be held via Zoom beginning at 7 p.m. Log in information will be posted on the borough’s website.
In September, members of the borough’s Environmental Advisory Council (EAC) brought the issue to the floor, raising concern with multiple garbage trucks rumbling through the borough on multiple days and companies consistently operating outside of their designated collection days.
Currently residents have the choice of contracting with one of five companies permitted to operate in the borough, including Waste Management, McCullough Rubbish Removal, Whitetail Disposal, Republic Services and JP Mascaro.
Bill Heinemann, who chairs the EAC, told council that the haulers frequently arrive outside the borough’s designated two day window for collection.
“There’s no yard waste pickup. There’s no multi-unit recycling. And the result is increased traffic problems on trash and recycling days, noise, wear and tear on the streets, pollution and a risk to public safety,” he said.
Heinemann made three recommendations to council - to enforce the current ordinances for pickup days, consider contracting with a single hauler and providing yard waste pickup and recycling for multi-unit dwellings.
“We’ve kept this topic very much on our agenda over the years,” Heinemann told council. “We’ve also included this as one of our suggestions in the new comprehensive plan.”
Two years ago, the EAC brought the same proposal to Council. The councilors at the time opted not to go that route, preferring personal choice in haulers and competition.
“In those two years, the situation has gotten worse,” Heinemann told the current council in September. “We have additional haulers now coming through. We have continued problems in all respects ... It’s a little out of control.
“The EAC believes it’s a problem that needs to be addressed,” he continued. “We recommend that the borough move toward a borough-approved single residential hauler. This should be the result of a competitive bidding process based on considerations such as price, assured pickup for every resident, addressing environmental concerns (fuel source for trucks and how yard waste and recyclables are handled), flexibility and options and recommendations for yard waste.”
Like neighboring municipalities, Heinemann said borough approval could be renewed or reopened on a periodic basis such as every three years or if the hauler fails to meet its commitments.
In other action at the Jan 16 meeting, council approved an amendment to its special events ordinance that would require groups and individuals planning protests, vigils and rallies in the borough to notify police at least 72 hours before the event occurs.
The notification, requiring a contact name and phone number, time and place of the event, the route it would take if applicable and when it would disperse, will give police and the borough time to prepare for the event by bringing in additional manpower, if needed, and arranging emergency services.
“The problem is the chief needs time to be able to bring more people in. We can’t pull police officers out of thin-air. We have to have time,” said Councilor Julia Woldorf. “And that’s to protect everyone. It’s to protect the protesters and the public.”
The notification would also open the lines of communication between police and the individual and/or group, regarding location and safety.
“This is not to contain anyone or say you can’t protest. It’s just to protect everybody,” said Woldorf.
Prior to the amendment being approved, individuals and groups were required to submit a special events application to the borough at least 60 days in advance. The applications were then subject to Council approval.
“All we have now is a one size fits all events policy,” said Councilor Marvin Cohen prior to the vote. “In theory, if someone wanted to hold a rally they’d have to give much longer advance notice and be approved by borough council.
“So what this is actually doing is making a less restrictive policy so these don’t fall under the larger policy, taking the political body out of it,” he said. “This is really a loosening of it. There is a diligent effort to look at free speech as something different from a regulated event.”
The advance notice requirement would not pertain to spontaneous protected activity, sparked by local or national events.
“Protests usually stem from current events. Current events do happen and you cannot penalize people for their right to convene and protest,” said solicitor Valentina Nicolo.
In other action, council appointed Kristen Sebesky to a three year term on the Environmental Advisory Council and Sarah Ludwig to a five year term on the Recreation Board.
Council also made the following reappointments: Patrick Foster to a three year term on the Environmental Advisory Council, Jim McAuliffe to a three year term on the Historic Architectural Review Board, Sam Chertock to a three year term on the Human Relations Commission, John Donato to a four year term on the Joint Historic Commission, Diane LeBas to a one year term as the Vacancy Chair, Michael Sellers to a three year term on the Zoning Hearing Board and Paul Salvatore to a three year term as a Zoning Hearing Board Alternate.
At its work session meeting on Jan. 6, the council further extended temporary guidelines and policies for the outdoor sale of food and merchandise through March 3.
Council initially approved the temporary guidelines and permissions in June given the restrictions placed on indoor dining service resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council has subsequently extended the permissions to September 8, December 1 and January 6.
The policy requires that all borough restaurants and eateries taking advantage of outdoor dining permissions abide by all CDC, state and health rules and regulations.
Council also continued its discussion on a new ordinance that would address short term rentals in the borough.
The issue of short term rentals has become a growing concern for local governments as they deal with the proliferation of Airbnbs.
In crafting its ordinance, council has agreed to include a registration process, a requirement for insurance and liability, emergency contacts if the homeowner is not available and a requirement that the house be owner-occupied.
“When the term owner-occupied is used it means that the owner of the property lives in that residence,” solicitor Mike Clarke. “What it doesn’t mean is I have 10 properties in Newtown Borough and I only live in one of them. The other nine I am the owner, but I do not occupy.
“What we’re trying to do here with owner-occupied is to prevent somebody from turning a bunch of properties into essentially rental properties,” said Clarke. “But it doesn’t mean they have to be onsite when somebody is staying there for a weekend, a week or overnight"
The ordinance would also place a time limit on the rental period, limit the number of people per bedroom, limit the number of day guests, include parking provisions and a clause for noise and disorderly conduct, prohibiting tents and campers and incorporating a warning and penalties for violating the permit.
In other action, council reappointed Doug Turner to the Environmental Advisory Council for a three year term, Chuck Machion to the planning commission for a four year term and Ted Schmidt to the planning commission for a four year term.