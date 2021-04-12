NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The Newtown Borough Council at its April 7 work session agreed to take the next step toward establishing a single trash hauler system for the borough.
After holding a public hearing on the potential change and soliciting input from residents, council directed its solicitor to begin drafting an amended ordinance to spell out the details.
The borough will also begin drafting a Request for Proposals that will spell out many of the issues raised by borough residents, including cost, collection days, yard waste and bulk item pickup, enforcement, etc.
“This does not automatically mean it’s a done deal,” said Council President Tara Grunde-McLaughlin. “It means we will now take the next step to determine how it will be done and how it will be structured. If we reach a point where we can’t do it the way we want to do it, we still might not make it happen. But it’s a fork in the road.”
Councilor Marvin Cohen added that the RFPs and the ordinance should be written in such a way that “if we don’t get one (bid) that has pretty much what we want we don’t have to move forward with it.”
Currently borough residents have a choice of four haulers who have preregistered with the borough - Republic, McCullough, Waste Management and Whitetail. Residents are free to hire the hauler of their choice and are then billed directly by the hauler for services rendered.
Under a single hauler system, the borough would develop a request for proposals, which would spell out the length of the contract and the services expected, including such things as the number of regular trash pickup days per week and whether separate bulk item and yard waste pickups would be included.
The lowest qualified bidder would then be awarded the contract and would begin collecting trash and recyclables from every house in the borough.
The borough has not decided how billing would be done, whether it would be through the borough or directly to residents. Some municipalities bill residents directly, either as a separate quarterly bill or as part of their annual tax bill.
The borough’s Environmental Advisory Council (EAC) brought the idea of a single hauler to Council two years ago, raising concern over multiple garbage trucks rumbling through the borough on multiple days and companies consistently operating outside of their designated collection days.
The councilors at the time opted not to go the route of a single hauler, preferring personal choice in haulers and competition.
Last September, the EAC brought the proposal back to council for consideration.
“In those two years, the situation has gotten worse,” EAC Chair Bill Heinemann told the current council last fall. “We have additional haulers now coming through. We have continued problems in all respects ... It’s a little out of control.
“The EAC believes it’s a problem that needs to be addressed,” he continued. “We recommend that the borough move toward a borough-approved single residential hauler. This should be the result of a competitive bidding process based on considerations such as price, assured pickup for every resident, addressing environmental concerns (fuel source for trucks and how yard waste and recyclables are handled), flexibility and options and recommendations for yard waste.”
Councilor Susan Turner at the April 7 meeting encouraged council to follow the recommendation of the borough’s Environmental Advisory Council. “They spent a lot of time on this and they have done a really good job,” she said.
“We don’t know what kind of bids we would get and would meet our needs, but in general feedback from the residents has been that they are possibly interested, but they don’t want the cost to go up. And then there are some who are totally against it. But the majority seem to be in favor of moving ahead,” said Turner.
“We certainly have issues with current trash haulers not abiding by our ordinances,” Turner added. “And reducing the amount of traffic on our streets is a huge plus. We should support the EAC.”
Councilor Nicole Rodowicz agreed with Turner, voicing support for the EAC’s recommendation. “We need a change. I don’t know what the right answer is, but having three, four, five trucks going down the same street it’s just not good for the community. It’s not good for pollution. I feel like there should be some other way.”
Councilor Bob Szwajkos also agreed with pursuing the single trash hauler system, but urged council to “proceed cautiously.
“I agree we should go forward, but I would like to have another public comment period before we formally issue the RFP because this affects everybody. This is every residential house in the community. We should proceed with all due caution because it affects everybody - how they address recycling and whatever, but also their pocketbooks.”
When asked his opinion by Grunde-McLaughlin, Mayor Charles “Corky” Swartz agreed with the EAC’s assessment of the impact trash trucks are having on borough streets. “I don’t know whether policing the ordinance better is going to be the answer versus going to a single trash hauler.
“I was raised with no trash hauler, but having been through a single trash hauler I think everything went well,” said Swartz, a lifelong borough resident. “I don’t know what it’s going to do to the pocketbook of people, whether that is something greater than what it is now. I do believe it will alleviate a lot of the traffic and problems we have right now.”
Grunde-McLaughlin struggled with her vote before joining her fellow councilors in support of moving forward.
“Let’s take that next step, but with all due caution and only if we can make it work in terms of meeting what the residents would like and alleviates the concerns of those who said no.”
Grunde-McLaughlin said she was hoping for at least two-thirds of a majority of public support before agreeing to move forward. “It’s a very significant change. And I’m very cautious about making a change with a smaller majority,” she said. “One thing that might work to ameliorate the traffic and pollution is to limit the number (of approved trash haulers) more than what we have right now ...
“I do not want anyone’s cost to increase,” she added. “It would have to be the same or better. Otherwise this will be grossly unfair.”
According to Councilor Julia Woldorf, the council’s liaison to the EAC, comments received from the public over the past few months will be used to shape the ordinance and the RFP.
“There will be additional opportunities along the way where we have to make decisions and the public will have an opportunity to weigh in on those decisions,” said Woldorf. “In talking to other municipalities about their single hauler experience, none of them said they went back to multiple haulers because it didn’t work out.
“There are ways to write the RFP to get what you want. I don’t think we will be asking for the moon. We are asking for our trash to be picked up,” said Woldorf. “We want to have it done as cleanly, as quickly and at the best cost possible mindful of environmental concerns.
“If a company is sending their truck and they collect every fifth garbage can, that’s hardly economical for them,” added Woldorf. “If they get to pick up all the garbage cans then the assumption is they will be wanting to give us their best price.”