NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The borough council on August 12 gave Issac Newton’s permission to use part of the borough-owned municipal lot to temporarily put up a tent for outdoor dining.
The 20 foot by 50 foot tent will be located adjacent to the stairs leading to the restaurant’s front door and will provide cover for up to 10 tables, each with no more than four seats each.
Safety barriers will be placed around the tent to anchor it in place and to keep diners well protected from the surrounding parking lot.
“I had not considered additional outdoor seating,” restaurant owner Glenn Blakely told council. “When they put in the 25 percent occupancy, that forced me in this direction.
“It’s not something mechanically I want to keep up,” he told council. “It puts a lot more stress on me and a lot more stress on the staff.”
When asked how long he’ll be using the tent, Blakely said he’d like it gone ASAP. “But I don’t see that happening for at least three months,” he said.
Council asked Blakely about the loss of parking spaces and how that could impact other businesses bordering the lot.
Blakely, who works at the restaurant seven days a week, said since the pandemic the lot “is not even a third full, not even near the restaurant and going toward the bank it's totally empty.” And that condition doesn’t change much throughout the day, he said. “There’s a lot of open space in that lot right now.”
Blakely said he does plan on serving cocktails to outdoor diners who order meals, which he said is allowed under his PLCB license. “I am licensed to serve inside the tent. It essentially becomes an extension of the business,” he said.
Blakely did ask council for a letter from the borough granting him permission to use part of the lot for outdoor dining, which council agreed to do. The letter is required by the PLCB for him to be able to serve acoholic beverages on borough property.
“I feel for our businesses. I feel for our restaurants. I want them to stay. I don’t want them to close their doors,” said Councilwoman Nicole Rodowicz who made the motion to approve the use of part of the municipal lot.
In other action, council approved a special request submitted by the Newtown Republican Club to hold an event at Pickering Field on Friday, Sept. 11 recognizing first responders.
The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and will include speeches, a fundraiser for Shop With A Cop and music.
“It’s basically a commemoration of 9-11 and those who were running into the towers while others were running out,” said borough resident Paul Salvatore. “This is the way we feel we can honor our first responders - the police, firefighters and EMS - and show our appreciation for what they do year round.”
Council approved the request, but said organizers will be responsible for complying with CDC guidelines and state and county COVID-19 requirements, including wearing masks and social distancing.
In other action, council hired Leslie Dunleavy for the newly-created position of municipal clerk. She will assist the borough’s two full-time employees - Secretary Judy Musto and Treasurer Pat Our - in handling the day-to-day administrative business of the borough.
Dunleavy will be paid $18.50 an hour. She won’t receive benefits or mileage to and from home.
In other news, the council appointed Christine Sciarrotta to represent the borough on the Newtown Bucks County Joint Municipal Authority, which oversees the community’s sewer conveyance system.
Sciarrotta, who has lived in the borough for 20 years, has worked in the construction and real estate industry for more than 30 years, including the past 24 years with a large home builder in a senior management position overseeing marketing, public relations and crisis management.
She will fill out the unexpired term of Eric Johnson who has resigned his seat on the authority.
In other news, Council President Tara Grunde-McLaughlin presented a brief update on the borough’s financial condition.
Year to date, the borough has collected $726,000 in earned income taxes compared to $737,000 collected last year at this time. The borough has also collected $57,000 in Local Services Taxes so far this year compared to $64,000 collected last year by this time.
“The total is just under $18,000 less than last year for these two taxes,” said the council president. “So overall that’s really good news. It shows there has not been much of an impact from the pandemic in terms of these areas within the borough.”
Under her report, borough engineer Michele Fountain announced that the State and Court Street residential redevelopment project is expected to come before borough planners in the very near future. “They have already made submissions to PennDOT and to the Newtown Artesian Water Company,” she told council.
In 2018, Court and State LLC purchased the remaining four parcels of the George and Nancy Stockburger property at the south end of State Street. The transaction included 215 South State Street (the former service station), 209 and 211 Court Street housing six apartments and a rear gravel parking lot off of Court Street
The proposal contemplates the construction of two twin dwelling units, four detached garages and eight parking spaces at the site of the former Stockburger service station at 215 South State Street.
The plan also envisions the renovation and restoration of the two single family dwelling units at 209 and 211 Court Street, now housing six rental units, and the conversion of both back to single family homes.
In addition, eight twin dwelling units would be built behind the single family homes on what is now “a sea of gravel and asphalt” in the back.