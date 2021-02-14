NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Should Newtown Borough move to a single trash hauler system?
That question will be the topic of a special Zoom meeting to be held on Thursday, Feb. 25 beginning at 7 p.m. Log in information and the agenda will be posted under the calendar section of the borough’s website prior to the meeting.
“Send us emails. Send us letters. Tell us what you think. We want as much input as possible,” said Council President Tara Grunde-McLaughlin. “We really need to hear from the public on this.”
At its February work session, Councilor Julia Woldorf announced a draft agenda for the meeting, which will include background on the issue, survey results on trash hauling, a look at what other municipalities are doing, the pros and cons of single hauler and what the transition process might look like if the borough decides to move to a single hauler.
“There will also be an opportunity for public discussion about what sorts of services we might want to include in the request for bids - how many pickups, etc.,” said Woldorf. “This is an opportunity for the public to give us ideas.”
Woldorf said they will also make use of a Zoom meeting polling option, which would allow council to take a snap survey of participants on the various discussion points.
Councilor Bob Szwajkos asked that part of the discussion include a quick overview of what’s permitted and not permitted now. “If we’re changing to one hauler, and that’s really going to put an equipment and personnel situation on that company, we don’t want them missing days and picking up on Saturdays. Then we’re back to the same problem.”
Bill Heinemann, the chair of the borough’s Environmental Advisory Council, and other members of the EAC are also expected to attend the meeting and answer questions.
In September, members of the EAC brought the issue to the floor, raising concern with multiple garbage trucks rumbling through the borough on multiple days and companies consistently operating outside of their designated collection days.
Currently residents have the choice of contracting with one of four companies permitted to operate in the borough, including Waste Management, McCullough Rubbish Removal, Whitetail Disposal and Republic Services.
Heinemann, who chairs the EAC, told council that the haulers frequently arrive outside the borough’s designated two day window for collection.
“There’s no yard waste pickup. There’s no multi-unit recycling. And the result is increased traffic problems on trash and recycling days, noise, wear and tear on the streets, pollution and a risk to public safety,” he said.
Heinemann made three recommendations to council - to enforce the current ordinances for pickup days, consider contracting with a single hauler and providing yard waste pickup and recycling for multi-unit dwellings.
“We’ve kept this topic very much on our agenda over the years,” Heinemann told council last fall. “We’ve also included this as one of our suggestions in the new comprehensive plan.”
Two years ago, the EAC brought the same proposal to Council. The councilors at the time opted not to go that route, preferring personal choice in haulers and competition.
“In those two years, the situation has gotten worse,” Heinemann told the current council in September. “We have additional haulers now coming through. We have continued problems in all respects ... It’s a little out of control.
“The EAC believes it’s a problem that needs to be addressed,” he continued. “We recommend that the borough move toward a borough-approved single residential hauler. This should be the result of a competitive bidding process based on considerations such as price, assured pickup for every resident, addressing environmental concerns (fuel source for trucks and how yard waste and recyclables are handled), flexibility and options and recommendations for yard waste.”
Like neighboring municipalities, Heinemann said borough approval could be renewed or reopened on a periodic basis such as every three years or if the hauler fails to meet its commitments.
Council hires part-time officer
In other business at its February agenda meeting, council voted to hire Kyle Areias as a non-Civil Service part-time police officer at an hourly rate of $19.50 an hour.
Areias is a resident of Bucks County. He earned a Bachelor’s degree from Shippensburg University in 2016 and graduated from the Temple Police Academy in 2016. He previously served as a police officer in Upper Makefield and Yardley Borough and is currently employed on a part-time basis in Morrisville.
A moment of silence
Also at the meeting, Mayor Charles Swartz led a moment of silence in memory of two lifelong Newtown Borough residents who passed away in January - Albert Jones, 95, on Jan. 28 and Clifton “Tip” Wiggins, 95, on Jan. 31.
At the time of his death, Jones was the longest active member of the Newtown Fire Association with more than 70 years of service.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Jones was a former fire chief, president and long time assistant chief of the Newtown Fire Association. He also worked for the borough for a number of years as a streets maintenance person.
Born and raised in Newtown, Wiggins was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the “Little Beavers,” a Destroyer Squad in WWII awarded a Presidential Unit Citation. He was a First Gunner's Mate and served on the USS Converse DD509 after his first ship, the USS PGM17, was sunk by kamikazes at Okinawa.
After the war, he worked at Newtown Ford, Reedman's and Penn Auto Body, before opening Wiggins Auto Body Shop, which operated at the same South Sycamore Street, Newtown, address for four decades. In addition to expert body and fender and paint work, the shop was a gathering place for large groups of locals on Saturday mornings where old stories, current events and general tall tales were the order of the day.