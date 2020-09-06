NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The Newtown Borough Council on Sept. 2 voted unanimously to extend a resolution allowing borough restaurants that have applied for a special permit to offer outdoor dining for another 45 days.
In June, with restaurants limited in the use of indoor space due to Covid-19, council adopted a resolution setting up a Temporary Permit Application process that allows restaurants to offer outdoor dining and retailers to sell merchandise outdoors on their private property for a 90-day period.
With the 90 days about to expire and COVID-19 restrictions still in place limiting restaurants to 25 percent indoor use, council agreed to extend the resolution for another 45 days, taking it up to mid- to late-October.
In other COVID-19 business, council gave its recreation board approval to explore safe ways of holding its annual Halloween costume contest and event.
The borough’s Halloween event traditionally has begun with costume judging in the parking lot of the Stocking Works. From there, the costumed kids and family members parade down State Street. Last year, the parade ended at Brian Gregg Park where awards were given out by recreation board members and the mayor.
Instead of canceling, Councilwoman Nicole Rodowicz said board members will hold a discussion at its Sept. 10 Zoom meeting to explore a modified, smaller social-distancing event.
“There’s going to be a lot of ideas thrown around,” said Rodowicz, including the possibility of closing a portion of a street for a half hour or holding it at Pickering Field.
“Personally I feel like it can be done with masks and social distancing. We’re usually under that 250 number with about 100 parading and about 100 watching. I’d just like to do something for the kids,” said Rodowicz. “And I think there might be a way to do it.”
Council Vice President Julia Woldorf suggested that instead of marching down the street, they could gather at Pickering Field where there’s plenty of room for social distancing.
“Just emailing back and forth, one of the ideas was using hula hoops to create social distancing. Although it’s hard to keep the little ones together,” said Rodowicz. “Of course the big joke is the mask. Maybe everyone can be robbers or somehow make it part of your costume.”
Council also said it has no problem if the Newtown Mercantile Group wants to organize its Halloween Window Decorating Contest this year.
“That’s probably the most socially-distant than you can get,” said Rodowicz. “You might have to limit it to families and individuals. Maybe a Girl Scout Troop shouldn’t be painting over top of each other, but with some tweaking and if they have masks on I don’t have an issue. But that’s my opinion.”
“If they can figure out a way to make sure the groups are doing as much as they can to social distance, that’s the important thing,” said Woldorf.
In other action, council gave the Council Rock Newtown Athletic Association permission to hold recreational sand lot baseball at Pickering Field for four weeks from mid-September to mid-October.
Sand lot baseball will follow COVID-19 guidelines with masks and no umpires and would be limited to between 12 and 13 players per team. It will be played on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 4:30 p.m. to dusk from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
In addition, council gave CRNAA permission to hold its Fall Classic, also at Pickering Field, on Sept. 12 and 13 and Sept. 19 and 20 from 8:30 am to 5 pm on Saturday and from 12:30 to 5 pm on Sunday. Rain dates are Sept. 26 and 27 and Oct. 3 and 4.
Council also approved a special event application allowing Lubavitch of Bucks County to hold a Shofar Blowing Ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 20 from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Pickering Field. There is no rain date. They will be required to follow CDC, state and county requirements for socially-distancing and mask-wearing.
A shofar is a ram’s horn that is blown on the Jewish High Holiday of Rosh Hashanah (Sept. 18-20) and at the conclusion of Yom Kippur (Sept. 27-28).
Rosh Hashanahcommemorates the creation of the world and marks the beginning of a 10-day period of introspection and repentance that culminates in the Yom Kippur holiday, also known as the Day of Atonement. Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are the two “High Holy Days” in the Jewish religion.