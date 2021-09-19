NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Does Newtown Borough need a manager and can it afford one?
Those are some of the questions now being explored by a borough council working group, which has been tasked with investigating the idea and reporting back to council.
At its September work session, Council Vice President and committee member Julia Woldorf presented a draft of potential job duties - the first step in a multi-step process potentially leading to the hiring of a manager.
“So why would any borough consider a manager? I think that (consultant) David Woglum actually said it best in his report on the borough’s administrative structure: ‘When a manager is performing effectively the result is that the elected board focuses its energies on governance and policy while the manager focuses on efficiency and productivity.’”
In that evaluation, delivered to council last fall, Woglum says the borough should consider a manager-council form of government.
Newtown Borough is currently run by committee, with tasks divided up among the elected-council members and the borough’s full time secretary and treasurer.
“We all do our share, but in the end no one really has the full picture or the responsibility to coordinate all the pieces,” said Woldorf.
Of the 945 boroughs in Pennsylvania, 365 have managers, according to Woldorf. And of the 365 boroughs that have managers, 109 have a population less than 2500.
“That is some where around what the borough’s population is so we would be in good company if we decided to have a manager. It’s also interesting to notice that 29 boroughs with a population of less than 1,000 have someone with the designation of a manager.
“So the question is not are you big enough, but rather would the borough benefit from having a manager?” said Woldorf.
The first three steps of the six-step process includes developing a job description, investigating the budget implications of adding a manager to the staff and amending the borough code to include a manager-council form of government.
The next three steps would involve the hiring process, including the retention. of a consultant to lead the search, interviews with potential candidates and the eventual hiring of a borough manager.
“The first three lay the groundwork to have a manager. The last three fill the position,” said Woldorf. “After each step, Council will make a decision on whether to proceed to the next. And we are only on the first step - developing a job description,” said Woldorf.
“So what are the questions we are asking now? What is a good job description for a borough manager? Should the borough manager be full or parttime? And should the manager also serve as the zoning or code enforcement officer, which managers often do in small municipalities?”
According to Woldorf, the committeee conducted extensive research and has shared the information with Council, including an examination of the borough’s administrative structure and job descriptions from other municipalities. From that information, the committee developed a draft job description for council’s consideration
“The job descriptions that we received were all very similar and agreed on the major duties,” said Woldorf.
Typical duties, she said, include: managing borough staff and contractors, supervising borough employees, developing policies and procedures, investigating complaints and making recommendations to council for hiring experts and consultants.
A manager would also communicate with council, staff, contractors and the public, prepare meeting agendas, attend council meetings and oversee public relations.
“Even more important,” said Woldorf, duties include ensuring operational excellence, troubleshooting operational problems and coming up with solutions, preparing long and short term objectives, plans and programs to present to council, investigating grant opportunities, serving as the purchasing officer and preparing and negotiating contracts.
Managers also oversee budget and finance, work with the treasurer to develop a budget, review financial transactions, submit annual reports, are responsible for inventory and maintaining all borough property and develop the capital improvement plan.
“If council decides to move forward we will need to approve a job description. The next step after that would be to evaluate the budget implications,” said Woldorf. “That’s where we are at. We need to refine the job description and start looking at the budget.”
“This is really early on in the process,” said Council President Tara Grunde-McLaughlin. “The Committee is not recommending this is what it should be, she said of the job description. “We are looking at process.”
Mayor Charles Swartz recommended including residents on the committee as the process moves forward.
“I think it would be worthwhile to
uutilize some of our community residents to move this forward and offer some of their expertise,” said Swartz, noting that “we have residents here who formerly served on borough council. We have many residents who are experts in business hiring. We also have executives in high corporations who would be able to offer expertise.
“It behooves you as a council to be able to utilize some public input. I realize it’s council’s ultimate decision, but when you’re planning something of this magnitude to add to our community I do believe it should involve residents in putting forth this decision,” said Swartz.
Woldorf, however, dissuaded Council from adding to the committee. “Expanding the committee outside of council I’m not sure is going to be that helpful. Having people come and speak and offer their expertise is one thing, but increasing the size of the committee can become unwieldy,” said Woldorf.
The council took no immediate action on the mayor’s request, but did decide to move forward with refining the job description.
“I’ve been talking for 10 years about how we need a manager,” said Woldorf. “Every day this year something has come up where I’ve said you know what, we need a manager. “What the borough needs is someone who has that accountability for making sure that all the cogs and all the wheels are fitting. We don’t have that right now and the burden on our administrative staff has gotten to a point where everyone realizes that we need that layer.
“We were voted on council to make policy decisions, to make sure the borough runs well, but we are a governing body. We are not the administrative body,” said Woldorf. “We need to move forward with this and make sure we have a good job description that everyone is happy with. And if we get to that point, we absolutely need to look at whether we can afford it.”
At the September 14 meeting, several former councilors, including Chuck Mershon and former council President Mark Craig, weighed in on the borough manager issue.
During his remarks, Craig addressed several points made in the Woglum report, which was based on interviews with current members of council, the borough secretary and treasurer.
“While the interviews reflect the current perspective, the problems issues cited in the interviews do not appear to be much different than those encountered by previous councils,” said Craig.
In the report, Craig said council members cited inefficient and nonproductive oversight of borough functions as one of their complaints.
“I don’t recall similar complaints from previous councils,” said Craig. “Oversight of borough functions has always been the role of elected officials in Newtown Borough and should have been understood by current members.”
The report also states that council members, when elected, had to assume responsibilities and understand governmental operations without previous training or knowledge of local government.
“This is common in Pennsylvania,” said Craig. “That’s why the Pa. State Association of Boroughs puts out new member extend training for newly elected officials.”
Craig continued, “Comments were made of long meetings and delayed actions. I recall the two previous councils did not face long meeting dilemmas. Granted there are always issues that require extended focus, but meeting length may be a reflection of style versus the need for a manager.
Many of the complaints, said Craig, were of council members in their oversight capacities.
“These have been incurred by all previous council’s without complaint. This seems to be a personality or skill set problem,” said Craig.
Craig continued, “The study says a parttime manager is a bad decision. So the full time manager, which would cost the borough upwards of $200,000, is the only choice. All members of council are either working, not working or retired. It implies that full time employees cannot handle the load.
“I was a full time worker during my 12 years on council as were many of my fellow councilors,” said Craig. “You do not have to be not working or retired. You need to know how to manage your time and you need to have a commitment to serve.
“Based on my review, I do not, unlike the report’s author, see the decision as a slam dunk,” said Craig. “His report seems like a hammer in search of a nail, which of course is everything.”
Mershon, who also read the report, called it premature and at worst, a bad decision.
“There is no continuity issue here. It’s a coordination issue,” said Mershon after reading the organizational assessment and administration analysis of government operations done by Woglum.
“There needs to be a structure among council members,” said Mershon.
“Why don’t we look at the best practices of the boroughs that don’t have managers? In Pennsylvania 265 of 945 boroughs have managers. I suggest that two-thirds don’t. Why don’t we study what they do? This is a community of volunteers. We should remain a community of volunteers.”
The report correctly points out that bringing a borough manager on board would be a large financial investment, said Mershon. “This is going to be a significant investment that I don’t think is necessary.”
Mershon said hiring a manager would represent a monumental change for the borough, one which he said deserves to be taken to the voters in the form of a referendum.