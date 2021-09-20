NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The Newtown Borough Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Sept. 23 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Chancellor Center to discuss its proposed fire services agreement with neighboring Newtown Township.
The borough’s solicitors Mike Clarke and Nicole Feight will lead a public presentation, discussion and a question and answer session regarding the borough’s proposed agreement.
Talks began six months ago when the township approached the borough about shouldering some of the cost for fire services, which has been transitioning to a paid force due to a dwindling volunteer force.
When the township hired its first full time firefighters to augment the volunteer force, the borough agreed to pick up the cost of workman’s compensation for the volunteers.
Since then, the volunteer ranks have continued to decline, forcing the township to consider expanding its paid fire staff. It also reached out to the borough, asking it to begin picking up its fair share of the cost.
The two, however, have not been able to reach an agreement on a dollar figure.
The borough has proposed paying the township $177,940 a year starting in 2022. It is basing the dollar figure on population, which it argues is the fairest way to split the cost of fire service. Under the borough’s proposal, the tax would equate to $91.11 for each borough and township resident.
“We agreed that yes, the borough needs to pay its fair share,” said Newtown Borough Council President Tara Grunde-McLaughlin in early August. “We are definitely at that point. In essence, if we are not getting sufficient volunteers to run the NFA as it used to be, then it’s either tax dollars or volunteers.
“For a while, when Lockheed Martin was here, there was more income. The township is now looking at its own budget and looking at what it needs to do,” she said.
“There’s been pretty much an assumption from the beginning on the committee that the answer to the question, ‘Should the borough contribute?,’ is yes,” added Councilor Marvin Cohen. “It all comes down to what is the appropriate share.”
The township is asking for the borough to pony up $249,277, retroactive to January 2021.
The township’s fee is based on the amount of time the Newtown Emergency Services Department spends in Newtown Borough, which the township has determined to be 18 percent.
Based on that calculation, the township is asking the borough to pay 18 percent of the cost of providing fire service, which totals $1,384,873 for 2021 and equates to $249,000 for the borough’s share.
In August, not satisfied with the borough’s offer, which is $12,000 higher than its previous proposal, the supervisors voted to amend its fee schedule and to send Newtown Borough a bill for $249,277 retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021.
“In my opinion, they have not been negotiating in good faith,” said Newtown Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Phil Calabro. “Our firefighters have been going into the borough on our dime.
“Here’s the balancing act - the $249,000 they pay us or the $5 million it will cost them to start their own fire department,” said Calabro. “How will they present that to their constituents? ‘Gee, we could have gotten it for $249,000 from the township. Let’s pay $5 million instead. How many mills is that,” he asked.
“I agree with the sentiment,” said Supervisor Kyle Davis. “We need to protect our taxpayers - that should be paramount. I’m just not in favor of sending them a bill. I don’t like the idea of saying, ‘Here’s a bill’ and shoving it down their throat. We need to work it out.”
Borough officials have previously said the township can’t arbitrarily bill the borough unless it first has an intergovernmental cooperation agreement in place stipulating to the payment. They called the township’s actions of advertising passage of a fee schedule amendment “rubbish.”
The township’s solicitor David Sander disagreed. “They are receiving a service from us and are not paying for it. If you follow their logic, if they never decide to pay us, if they never enter into an agreement, we’d never get paid.
“We tried to negotiate with them, which failed miserably because there were insulting offers made by the borough with regard to how much they were going to pay us for fire service,” said Sander. “We also drafted an agreement establishing a fire services fee, sent it to them and we never heard anything back from them.”