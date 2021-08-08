NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The Newtown Borough Council voted unanimously on August 3 to adopt a policy for the placement of memorial street sign toppers in the borough.
The borough began working on a policy this past spring after resident John Burke requested permission to install a sign topper to honor the memory of Bill Krusen who passed away in February at the age of 97.
Burke proposed locating a sign, “Bill Krusen Way,” atop the existing street sign at the corner of Lafayette Street and Norwood.
Under the new policy, which sets out specific criteria for the signage and spells out the permitting process, applicants will now be able to nominate a deceased resident to honor with a memorial street sign topper.
Under the policy, only one memorial will be permitted per intersection; the sign toppers should be attached to borough poles above existing street name signage only; sign toppers should be two sided; nothing in the policy or associated with sign toppers shall cause or result in the renaming of any streets; the names should not duplicate any existing names; no sign toppers will be permitted on Washington, State, Jefferson and Lincoln; and no one candidate can receive more than one sign topper.
The policy also sets forth the qualifications of the candidate, requiring that they be deceased and have a “distinguished record” of “significant and notable long lasting impactful service” to Newtown Borough and/or the surrounding community, the determination of which will be left to the soul discretion of borough council.
In addition, the candidate must have been a longtime borough resident; if the candidate is a war time veteran the service may be considered positively toward approval, but is not a necessary criterion; and the candidate must be a person and may not be a class, a group of people, an event, place, organization, ideology or commercial interest.
The policy also sets forth design standards, including appearance, location on the pole and measurements of the sign.
To secure a permit, applicants would need to submit an application to the borough; notify each address on the street with a letter of intent for the placement of a sign topper; and agree to assume all costs associated with the sign topper, including installation, maintenance. repair and/or replacement.
According to the policy, if maintenance is required the applicant would be contacted by the borough and would have 60 days to make the necessary repairs or replacement. And in the event the applicant is unavailable, unwilling or otherwise fails to provide maintenance or replacement, the sign toppers would be removed.
And final approval of the sign topper design and placement must be specified by resolution of the borough council.
Burke thanked the council for the policy and said he has already sent letters to property owners on the street. He will also be applying for the first sign topper approval.
“I really appreciate you doing this. I know Diane Krusen thanks you as well,“ said Burke.
According to Burke, Krusen spent his entire life in the borough, graduating elementary and high school at the Chancellor Center
Commissioned as a naval aviator in World War II, he was honorably discharged as a Lieutenant Commander after four years of service.
Krusen was an 81 year member of the Newtown Presbyterian Church serving as an officer for many years; an 81 year member of the Knights of Pythias; a
61 year member of the Masonic Lodge No. 427 F&AM; a 73 year member of the Newtown American Legion Post 440; and a Charter Member of the Newtown Ambulance Squad.
He was also actively involved as a volunteer at St. Mary Medical Center since 1986, giving more than 37,000 hours.
In other business at its August 3 meeting, council voted unanimously to hire Laura Jackson of Doylestown as a non-civil service part-time borough police officer. She will be paid $19.50 an hour.
Jackson is a 2014 graduate of Central Bucks East High School and a 2019 graduate of the University of New Hampshire and the Montgomery County Police Academy.
She comes to the borough with 18 months of experience with the Upper Southampton Police Department.
“I had the opportunity to review her resume, which is impressive. What’s most impressive is her involvement in the community with the youth,” said Councilor Bob Swajakos. “The new phrase is community policing. I think she’ll be an excellent addition to our force.”
Jackson also is an assistant girls track coach at Central Bucks East High School. And she previously worked at a fitness center, ice hockey rink and was a camp counselor. She likes to read, run, fish and kayak.