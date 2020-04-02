NEWTOWN >> As the country takes precautions to protect themselves and others from the spread of Covid-19, we cannot forget about kids that rely on free and reduced-price school meals
Renee Hanna, owner of Silly Spoons and Oliver, hosted a free virtual baking fundraiser on Saturday March 28 to raise money for No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world.
“It was truly amazing that over 50 local families joined me in our virtual muffin baking session. Little bakers throughout the Newtown area showed off their baking skills and creativity while helping us raise over $500 dollars for No Kid Hungry”., said Mrs. Hanna.
The mission of Silly Spoons is to teach and inspire children to love the art of cooking through interactive classes that will build confidence and offer endless opportunities for learning and creativity.
Silly Spoons has succeeded in continuing their mission though this time of social distancing while also giving back to those in need