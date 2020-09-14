NEWTOWN >> While some summer camps were forced to close due to novel COVUD-19, the Newtown Athletic Club’s (NAC) summer camp program, Camp NAC, successfully provided a memorable summer experience for hundreds of children in the Lower Bucks County area.
Over the years, Camp NAC has become a “home away from home” for many. This summer, the dedicated camp staff embraced the new challenges presented, by swiftly implementing the space and service updates required to continue to make summer better for their campers.
To maintain the top hygiene, safety and physical distancing practices, Camp NAC aligned its health and safety standards with guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and local government. By doing so, they were successfully able to provide a safe, COVID-free environment for its campers from early June through August.
“This summer, we found that a safe, social atmosphere was essential to help some children gain confidence and find their footing again. It was our mission to provide children with structured, extracurricular activities where they are engaged with their peers and have emotional support,” said Brianne Feinour, Camp NAC Director.
Over a 40 year span, youth programming has continuously been a staple of the Newtown Athletic Club. As families transition into the fall season and adjust to the virtual learning options provided by their local districts, Camp NAC designed a new School Enrichment Program, attributing to the success of a safe summer season. The on-site School Enrichment Program will supplement what the schools will offer through the rest of the school year.
The in-person enrichment program is for grade-school students ages 6-18 years old. Every weekday, enrichment coaches help implement virtual learning. Work spaces and daily activities take place throughout the NAC 26-acre campus and 250,000 square foot facility to ensure maximum safety and a continuous practice of physical distancing.
Students enrolled are grouped with other students in their district, school and grade. As states and school districts continue to release their plans, Camp NAC programming will match the school’s model to create a seamless transition for all students adjusting to virtual learning. Full week or 2-3 day options are available.
Through Newtown Discovery Preschool, located on NAC campus, full and half-day Preschool and Kindergarten options are also now available for children ages 2.5-6 years old. Visit newtowndiscoverypreschool.com to learn more.
With newly-added youth programming for the general public and NAC members this fall, the NAC has made it their mission to continue to be a health hub for the community. As new challenges arise, they will never stop striving to provide a safe environment that encourages all children to be in a positive physical, mental and emotional state of mind.
While the Youth Programs, Supplemental School Enrichment Program, Preschool and Kindergarten is held, the suggested health and safety guidelines of the local government and school districts will be enforced. The entire 26-acre NAC campus has aligned their standards with guidance from Center for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and local government. Their protocols have been reviewed by wellness partner, Capital Health and the U.S. Surgeon General.
To enroll a child in the Camp NAC’s Supplemental School Enrichment Program, visit campnac.com/school-enrichment. For more information, call 215-933-2171 or contact jdavis@newtownathletic.com.
Please Note: The Newtown Athletic Club is not an educational provider as a public school or a private school. The Supplemental School Enrichment Program will support the calendar and curriculum of the local school districts.
About Newtown Athletic Club: Newtown Athletic Club, the third largest individually owned health club in the nation, is a full service, multi-recreational health and fitness complex whose mission is “Making lives better by creating the ultimate recreational, social and healthy lifestyle experience”. As a leader in the industry, the NAC is an award-winning facility both nationally and locally with a strong commitment to and ties in the community as not only a provider of services, but also as a supporter of charitable activities and local services that depend on donations and local support. The NAC, a true lifestyle club, is proud to offer the best in services, programs and facilities in a 250,000 square foot facility on 26-acres in the heart of Bucks County located at 120 Pheasant Run, Newtown 18940. For more information, visit www.newtownathletic.com.