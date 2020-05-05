NEWTOWN >> The Newtown Athletic Club (NAC), a multi-recreational health and fitness lifestyle club, will host a special drive-by community event on Friday, May 8 with appearances from your favorite Disney, Marvel and DC movie characters.
This family fun event, sponsored by Newtown Discovery Preschool and Camp NAC, will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. outside of the club’s four-acre outdoor pool complex, Escape, Resort, Restaurant & Bar. All families in the community are welcome to come dressed in their favorite character costume for this unique drive-by experience.
Children will meet, from the safety of their own vehicle, amazing live characters including Princess Belle, Minnie and Mickey, Spider-Man, Superman, Princess Ariel & more. The characters will be performing and greeting children from a safe distance, but close enough to hear each other.
“We recognize that families during this time have limited options for kids entertainment, beyond homeschooling, technology and indoor activities. Newtown Discovery Preschool and Camp NAC invite all families to go on an adventure, through the safety of their vehicle, for a fun drive-by character experience at the NAC," said Kelly Mulligan, Newtown Discovery Preschool Director
Newtown Athletic Club’s Curbside Character Drive-By event takes place Friday, May 8 from 12-1pm outside of Escape Resort, Restaurant & Bar. Campus directions will be available to help guide vehicles to the curbside characters. All persons must remain in the vehicle and continue to follow the CDC guidelines on social distancing.
The special event is sponsored by Newtown Discovery Preschool and Camp NAC. To RSVP, visit, newtownathletic.com/event/curbside-event/. For questions, email brie@campnac.com.
