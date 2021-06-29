NEWTOWN >> The onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic and government declarations limiting the ability to come together in the usual historic venue, the Newtown Theatre, Newtown Arts Company chose to cancel its traditional 2020 and 2021 seasons for the safety of its audiences, casts and production crews.
However, in show business fashion, “the show must go on.” In this case Newtown Arts Company shifted the spotlight and produced online entertainment which included productions featuring casts of all ages. In addition, the “show” included the mission to carry through on the company’s promise to award scholarships to high school seniors pursuing higher education in the performing or fine arts.
On Monday, June 14 ten recent high school graduates were presented scholarships in ceremonies at the Newtown Theatre. Each of this year’s recipients presented an application, authored an essay and auditioned in person before a panel of experts. The winning recipients were presented with a plaque and a check in recognition of their past efforts and their future endeavors.
This year’s Newtown Arts Company Joe McKernan Scholarship Award recipient is Robyn Kerachsky of Yardley. A graduate of Pennsbury High School, Kerachsky plans to attend Temple University to major in Theater studies with an Acting Concentration.
The 2021 Newtown Arts Company Legacy Scholarship in honor of the late Shirley Stackhouse Milnor, was presented to Cameron Flurry of Newtown. Flurry, a graduate of Council Rock High School North plans to attend the University of North Carolina School of the Arts where she aims to major in Drama and Acting.
Newtown Arts Company 2021 Scholarships also were awarded to Sydney Black of Holland, a graduate of Council Rock High School South who plans to attend University of Maryland to major in Music Education; Matt Sandman of Newtown, a graduate of Council Rock High School North whose goal is to attend Rochester Institute of Technology to major in Animation; Kylie Mitchell of Bensalem, a graduate of Bensalem High School who plans to attend Temple University to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts; and Cody Lewandkowski of Feasterville, a graduate of Neshaminy High School who plans to attend Coastal Carolina College to major in Musical Theater.
In addition awards were presented to Zach Albuck of Holland, a graduate of Council Rock High School South who plans to attend Wagner College to major in Theatre Performance; Renee Gilmore of Yardley, a graduate of Pennsbury High School who plans to attend Thomas Jefferson University to major in Fashion Merchandising and Management; Camille D’Amico of Richboro, a graduate of Council Rock High School South who plans to attend Virginia Tech University’s Calhoun Honors Discovery Program with a major in Industrial Design; and Melanie Wilson of Yardley, a graduate of Pennsbury High School who plans to attend PRATT Institute as a Fine Arts Major.
Since 1983 Newtown Arts Company has been dedicated to supporting the theatre arts in the heart of Bucks County, Pennsylvania. This mission is accomplished through the production of family-friendly live theatre, the granting of scholarships and the development of theatre arts education for area residents. During the past four decades Newtown Arts Company has awarded $200,000 in scholarship grants.