NEWTOWN >> Magisterial District Judge Michael W. “Mick” Petrucci (07-2-07) has announced his intention to seek re-election to the bench one day after the 5th Anniversary of his original swearing-in. Petrucci is serving in his first term after winning election to fill the seat left vacant by the untimely passing of District Judge Donald Nasshorn.
“I am proud that during my first term I have kept the promises I made five years ago by running a fair and efficient court, putting the safety of our families first, and coming down from the bench to make our local court an active part of our community,” Petrucci said. “I have kept politics out of the courtroom and treated everyone who comes before the bench with the respect and fairness they deserve. It is my intention to build upon this record if I am again blessed to earn the support of local residents.”
During his time on the bench, Petrucci’s court has handled nearly 20,000 docket cases with Petrucci presiding over approximately 5,000 hearings.
In addition to this workload, Petrucci has performed over 500 wedding ceremonies for local couples; taken part in continuing education and training in areas such as medical marijuana, DUI, mental health, and prescription drug abuse; and, participated in D.A.R.E. graduation ceremonies, the Bucks County “Mock Trial” competition, and the “walking education tour” that brings all fifth-grade students in Council Rock School District into the courtroom. Petrucci has also continued a record of community service that started long before he took the bench and remains an active part of the Newtown Business Association and other local civic organizations.
Judge Petrucci has also kept his promise to put the safety of the local community and our families first by treating serious criminals with the necessary toughness. During his tenure, Petrucci has remanded to trial criminals who prey on our families including those accused of murder, sexual assault, child abuse, identity theft and more.
Even while standing strong against criminals who prey on our community, Petrucci pointed to reinstating the “Youth Aid Panel” program within months of taking the bench as one of the highlights of his service. The Youth Aid Panel program is a diversionary program for first-time, nonviolent youth offenders charged with minor crimes that relies on alternative sentencing, education, community service and “Judge’s Probation” to help put children back on the right track.
“I promised to use common sense as District Judge and recognize the difference between real criminals and kids who make a mistake to provide those children a second chance, and that is exactly what I have done through the Youth Aid Panel,” Petrucci said.
Working with local police, Petrucci also brought the national “Shop With A Cop” program to the community which has helped provide gifts and food to more than 500 underserved children and families in our area. Multiple police agencies within two school districts are involved with the program today.
Petrucci’s service as District Judge has earned him the respect of his peers across the county and state. He was elected as the most recent past President of the Magisterial District Judges Association of Bucks County where he remains today as Vice President and a member of two committees; Petrucci also serves on three separate committees of the statewide Special Court Judges Association of Pennsylvania.
Petrucci has also been recognized by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania’s Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC) for running an efficient court that carefully follows all legal and fiduciary procedures. In May of 2020, the AOPC reported that Petrucci’s court is among a very few that “qualify for such exemplary audit reports” after a required multi-year audit revealed no adverse findings.
Pennsylvania's District Court system deals primarily with small-claims civil cases, landlord-tenant disputes, minor motor vehicle and criminal offenses, and is the first step in the criminal courts process for more serious crimes. The District Court system was originally developed – and continues to this day – to be a place where citizens can have their cases heard without need for expensive legal representation. Petrucci reflects this ethos in his service and his bearing on the bench by providing fair hearings for all who come before him.
"Five years ago, I made the argument that what's a necessity to serve effectively as District Judge is a deep connection to the community, common sense, and a proven ability to hear all sides of a disagreement with a sense of fairness rather than a law degree,” Petrucci stated. “After serving on our local bench, hearing thousands of cases and being out in the community, I can tell you with certainty that is 100% true and continues to be the basis of my service.”
Prior to taking the bench, Petrucci served as a Pennsylvania State Constable and a successful local businessman who founded "Petrucci's Ice Cream" while still in high school and built it into a 65-store franchise in 12 states.
Petrucci’s campaign Chairman is the Honorable Mark Schweiker, Bucks County native and former Governor of Pennsylvania.
Petrucci, 46, is married for 23 years to his high school sweetheart Karen, a Registered Nurse. Together, they have a son, Anthony, who is pursuing a degree in Business Management from Bucks County Community College and a daughter, Angela, who is pursuing a degree in Early Childhood Education from West Chester University; both children graduated from Council Rock School District. Judge Petrucci and his family live in Newtown Township.
Magisterial District Court 07-2-07 covers the Borough of Newtown as well as the Townships of Newtown, Upper Makefield and Wrightstown.